Surprise Candidate for Himachal's Rajya Sabha: Anurag Sharma's Unexpected Nomination

The Congress party has chosen Anurag Sharma as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, surprising many. Sharma is closely connected with the Chief Minister and was recently appointed president of the Kangra District Congress Committee. His selection aims to balance representation in Kangra district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:35 IST
The Congress party's decision to nominate Anurag Sharma for the Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh has stirred widespread surprise. Sharma, the president of the Kangra District Congress Committee, was considered an unexpected choice among seasoned candidates like former Union Minister Anand Sharma and Pratibha Singh.

The Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for March 16, have drawn attention with Sharma's selection being perceived as a strategy to strengthen ties within Kangra district. Although Kangra won 10 of the 15 assembly seats in the last elections, the region was allocated only two cabinet positions, prompting this balancing attempt by the Congress leadership.

Anurag Sharma's political journey began in 1995 and includes notable positions such as NSUI president at Daijnath College and state general secretary of the party's youth wing. His recent rise in the ranks reflects his close association with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his influence in local politics.

