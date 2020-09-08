Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound, try to shake off U.S. tech rout scare

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 0.716% , off a five-month low of 0.504% touched in August. In currencies, sterling dropped after the European Union told Britain on Monday that there would be no trade deal if it tried to tinker with the Brexit divorce treaty.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 06:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares rebound, try to shake off U.S. tech rout scare

U.S. stock futures and Asian shares regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European shares as investors looked to whether high-flying U.S. tech shares could recover from their recent rout.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4%. U.S. financial markets were shut on Monday for a public holiday while Europe's STOXX 600 index was 1.7% higher. Globally traded U.S. S&P500 futures erased their Monday losses to trade 0.6% higher. Tech shares remained more fragile, however, with Nasdaq futures standing flat after having lost more than 6% late last week.

While many market players say they cannot pinpoint a single trigger for the Nasdaq's sudden plunge, valuations have been stretched after its gain of 75% from a bottom hit in March. Tesla, the poster child of the euphoria in U.S. big technology stocks with a year-to-date gain of a whopping 400%, looks set to fall after it was excluded from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500.

It lost 6.5% in after-hours trade on Friday and fell 2.7% in Frankfurt on Monday. "Those tech shares were becoming expensive so I would see their latest fall as a healthy correction," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Risk assets also face headwind from creeping doubts that U.S. policymakers may not be willing to compile massive stimulus as some traders had hoped for. "The headline figures from Friday's U.S. jobs data were pretty good, so that could lead to speculation policymakers may no longer be eager to dole out trillions of dollars to support the economy," said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"Markets may have gone too far in expecting the Federal Reserve to announce more easing steps this month," he said, adding receding expectations is one reason behind a rise in U.S. bond yields last week. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 0.716% , off a five-month low of 0.504% touched in August.

In currencies, sterling dropped after the European Union told Britain on Monday that there would be no trade deal if it tried to tinker with the Brexit divorce treaty. The warning came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was reported to be planning new legislation to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement it signed in January.

The pound lost 0.80% on Monday to $1.3167, near its lowest levels in two weeks. Other currencies barely moved with rises in U.S. yields helping to stem the dollar's recent weakness.

The euro eased slightly overnight to $1.1818 while the dollar was little moved at 106.31 yen. Gold was little changed at $1,930.9 per ounce. Oil prices dropped to five-week lows after Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and as uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery.

U.S. WTI futures fell 1.4% to $39.23 per barrel.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested at least two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent. More than 100 Trump sup...

Soccer-Premier League team prospects (Part One)

Team-by-team prospects for the 2020-21 Premier League season. Part One Arsenal to Leicester City. ARSENALManager Mikel Arteta. Last season 8th. Major signings Willian Chelsea, Gabriel Magalhaes Lille, Cedric Soares SouthamptonMajor Departur...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City at crossroads as Guardiola faces up to the future

Manchester City head into the new campaign at something of a crossroads, having lost their Premier League crown and failed again in Europe under Pep Guardiola.They have the obvious task of trying to regain the upper hand over Liverpool dome...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Leeds' Bielsa brings his whirlwind style to the Premier League

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years with a style of play under eccentric manager Marcelo Bielsa that is as far removed from their historic Dirty Leeds image as it is possible to get.During a long and v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020