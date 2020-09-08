Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrated jewellery designer, Prerna Rajpal forays into the digital realm with the launch of her online store

AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal, one of the most coveted fine jewellery brands in India specializing in exquisite, handcrafted jewels has recently launched its Virtual Store www.amarisjewels.com.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:54 IST
Celebrated jewellery designer, Prerna Rajpal forays into the digital realm with the launch of her online store
Amaris Jewels. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 8 (ANI/Digpu): AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal, one of the most coveted fine jewellery brands in India specializing in exquisite, handcrafted jewels has recently launched its Virtual Store www.amarisjewels.com. With an idea to make fine jewellery accessible to its Indian and International customers, AMARIS is the first luxury jewellery brand in India that has unveiled its extensive, 100 per cent made in India collection online.

AMARIS specialises in handcrafted jewels that are the juxtaposition of diamonds, polki, gold, and ethically sourced stones. The brand has been adorned by some of the most iconic Bollywood stars - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani to name a few. "The website was something that was in the works for our brand for a long time. AMARIS has jewellery patrons spread all across the country and across international hotspots like Dubai, Singapore, London, New York etc. and it's a challenge for them to come to India every time they want to indulge themselves in a unique piece of fine jewellery. Now, the signature AMARIS quality, designs, and workmanship is available to them at the click of a button. I feel this will be a key step in the growth of our brand and for our handcrafted, made-in-India jewels to be available across the globe," said Prerna Rajpal, Founder, Amaris Jewels on the launch.

To make the website customer-centric, AMARIS has focused on adding significant features such as 100 per cent buyback and exchange policy, payment security, round-the-clock whats-app chat facility, complimentary gift wrapping and pan-India shipping and across international key locations. It also features the most versatile and statement pieces of the brand including its festive and high-end jewellery collection. Additionally, it allows the customers to shop the most beloved jewels of the brand worn by Indian celebrities.

The online jewellery segment is fragmented with mass-market jewellery brands. AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal targets the fashion-forward, on-the-go, multifaceted woman through its user-friendly online store. Those who shuffle through their busy social and work calendar and dive in from an eventful Monday to a glamorous weekend filled with celebrations; making a bold statement in our exquisite collection.

Additionally, it also endeavours to target the jewellery shoppers residing in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities by making its exclusive collection easily accessible for them. The price range begins at an affordable Rs 50,000 and goes up to Rs 10,00,000. Besides this, AMARIS envisions to strengthen its digital footprint by establishing an omnichannel presence. It also plans to integrate 360-degree videos, real-time trials, and VR simulations in the coming months to enhance user-experience.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

1,667 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar

As many as 1,667 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Monday, informed the State Health Department on Tuesday. The active cases in the State have risen to 17,787.Among the new cases, 208 reported from Patna, 129 from Purnia, and 1...

Spain hopes easing of UK quarantine will save Canary Islands winter tourism

After a disastrous summer tourism season, Spain is hoping a more flexible British quarantine police will make it possible to save some of the winter season in the Canary Islands, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday.Britai...

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was extremely important for Russia and other oil producers to quickly regain, or even raise, their market share once the demand recovers, according to a ministrys in-house magazine published o...

It'll be interesting to see how teams perform after 5-month break: Amit Rohidas

India dragflicker and defender Amit Rohidas said he will be keenly following the European teams when they resume the FIH Hockey Pro League later this month, adding that it will be interesting to see how teams perform after a five-month brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020