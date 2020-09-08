Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit tensions weigh on Europe, tech stocks slide

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.3% in early trading. Adding to the downbeat tone, Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks this week by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:23 IST
Brexit tensions weigh on Europe, tech stocks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday on fears that the UK was in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, while technology firms tumbled as their U.S. peers looked set to deepen a selloff from last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, shortly after opening marginally higher, as technology stocks weighed the most with a 1.7% fall. The focus now shifts to Wall Street returning from a long weekend, following news that Softbank made big option purchases during the run-up in the U.S. stock market, with the trades being revealed just as a tech-led rally faltered.

"(Wall Street) did stabilise and recover soon after the Friday open but this will be the first full trading session where specific news of the recent fevered options market activity has been fully revealed to the market. So it's a big session today," said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank. Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.3% in early trading.

Adding to the downbeat tone, Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks this week by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade. Analysts at Commerzbank urged caution against completely excluding a scenario where negotiations fail.

"This is the result of the typical prisoner's dilemma: for fear of getting short shrift, an agreement is then reached that is disadvantageous for both sides but the 'devil may care' approach demonstrated by the British government does not exactly help to instil confidence." Frankfurt shares fell the least among peers after data showed German exports rose in July but remained far below their pre-crisis level.

Defensive sector indexes, including real estate as well as food and beverages, were among the few making gains in early trading. French electricity giant EDF sank 6.5% after announcing its nuclear output fell 17.6% in August due to the effects of the pandemic and reactor outages.

Britain's Royal Mail jumped 15% after raising its revenue target for the current year. The European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision is on the roster for Thursday, with the bank expected to keep its policy stance unchanged. Investors will focus on the ECB's inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's recent strength.

Markets also await second-quarter GDP data for the euro zone later in the day, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 12.1% quarter-over-quarter decline.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Russia has to regain global oil market share once demand heals, Novak says

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said it was extremely important for Russia and other oil producers to quickly regain, or even raise, their market share once the demand recovers, according to a ministrys in-house magazine published o...

Ministers, scientists concerned as coronavirus cases rise in UK

Senior ministers in the UK have joined leading scientists to express concern as the number of coronavirus cases reflected a rise in the country over the past few days. UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that the country was...

UP lifts weekend curbs on markets

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement. According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a review meeti...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

India overtook Brazil as the second-worst hit country by the COVID-19, Malaysia reported its sharpest rise in new cases in three months, and South Korea weighed whether to extend curbs ahead of a national holiday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020