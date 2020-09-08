Four killed as cargo truck rams car in TN

Four people including two women were killed and five others injured when a cargo truck rammed into a SUV on a highway near here on Tuesday, police said. The fish laden Kerala bound van from Parangipettai herelost control after it brushed past an oncoming two- wheeler and within moments rammed into the sports utility vehicle that was behind the motorcycle.

In the impact, two women, aged 32 and 27 and a 15 year old girl, who travelled in the SUV besides a man who was seated next to the driver in the van died on the spot, Deputy police Superintendent (Thittakudi), N Venkatesan told PTI. "It was almost a head-on collision. After hitting the SUV, the van swerved to one side of the road," he said.

The injured have been rushed to government facilities for treatment he said adding bodies have been sent for autopsy to a hospital. A case has been registered, a probe is on and the driver of the cargo van has been arrested.

Those who travelled in the van belong to a family and they were on their way to a temple at Virudhachalam and the dead include a mother and her teenage daughter..