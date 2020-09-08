Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.11 lakh J-K residents returned home from other parts of country during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration evacuated more than 4.11 lakh residents of the Union Territory, who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, through special trains and buses, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:15 IST
4.11 lakh J-K residents returned home from other parts of country during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration evacuated more than 4.11 lakh residents of the Union Territory, who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, through special trains and buses, officials said. The exercise was carried out with strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures, they said.

As many as 139 special trains arrived in Jammu and Udhampur railway stations carrying about 1,22,621 passengers from other states and union territories, while 2,89,182 people returned home by road through Lakhanpur. So far, 118 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,06,925 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, they said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton sets up electric offroad team

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in an all-electric offroad racing series, though he wont be behind the wheel. Hamilton said on Tuesday his new team will be called X44 in a nod to his F1 car number itself ...

UiPath sees 20 pc YoY growth in India since February on increased demand

Tech firm UiPath on Tuesday said it has seen a 20 per cent year-on-year YoY growth in India since February on the back of significant demand for its solutions from various segments, including government and supply chain companies. UiPath pr...

Significant movement on Russia's offer for phase 3 testing, manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India: NITI Aayog member

With Russia approaching India for phase 3 trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and for its manufacture in the country, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday that the government attaches great importance to this offer of p...

Chinese troops carried rods, spears and clubs in aggressive approach towards Indian post: Govt sources on fresh border tension

Chinese troops carried rods, spears, clubs and sharp weapons in trying to close in on an Indian position in Mukhpari area of Rezang-La ridgeline in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, government sources said on Tuesday. As tension escalated a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020