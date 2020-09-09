Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative

COVID has had an unprecedented and deep impact on businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrated its approach to deal with this pandemic and provide a recovery launchpad for the MSME sector. The Government has announced the release of a stimulus package worth more than 3.6 lakh crores rupees and the moratorium period for 1 year. To support the initiative of making India a self-reliant nation through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan & VocalforLocal, Tradenfill is extending its free contactless services to companies registered with the Startup India during these COVID times and help them complete the legal and regulatory formalities for their business growth.

According to Mr. Pravesh Rathore, Managing Director of Tradenfill, "This pandemic is a blessing in disguise for the budding entrepreneurs, who want to embark on their Startup journey. In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, we are happy to extend our Free and Contactless services to help those struggling with the documentation process." Further, he said, "We are offering a wide spectrum of services ranging from Consultation for Startup and Company Incorporation, License and GST Registration to Consultation for Accounting and Income Tax Returns. I am sure that this self-reliance campaign aims at changing the definition of MSMEs and making India an important part of the global economy." The company has introduced helpline number no. 9654 533433 & provision of registering at the website www.tradenfill.in for further process as a part of convenience to the business owners. About Tradenfill Tradenfill, a leading online business platform, helps start-ups and entrepreneurs overcome legal and regulatory obligations and start their new business. The company offers a wide range of business services including Incorporation, Taxation, Government Registrations, and Licensing, Labour Laws and Compliances, Intellectual Property Rights, Accounting, Documentation, and Tax Filings.