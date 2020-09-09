Left Menu
Development News Edition

54 mining projects of Coal India facing delays

The coal behemoth said that 18 mining projects with a total rated capacity of 132.04 million tonnes per annum and a total investment of Rs 21,244.55 crores were approved by the board of CIL and its arms during 2019-20. Two coal projects of the PSU with a sanctioned capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum and sanctioned capital of Rs 623.99 crore began production in the last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:52 IST
54 mining projects of Coal India facing delays

State-owned Coal India's 54 mining projects are running behind schedule mainly on account of delays in obtaining green nod and issues related to rehabilitation and resettlement.     The development assumes significance against the backdrop of Coal India (CIL) eyeing production of 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24.     In its recent report, CIL said that "123 coal projects costing Rs 20 crore and above are in different stages of implementation out of which 69 projects are on schedule and 54 projects are delayed."     The PSU said that major reasons for the delay in implementation of these projects are delay in obtaining forest clearance (FC) and possession of land and issues related to rehabilitation and resettlement.       The coal behemoth said that 18 mining projects with a total rated capacity of 132.04 million tonnes per annum and a total investment of Rs 21,244.55 crores were approved by the board of CIL and its arms during 2019-20.     Nine non-mining projects with a sanctioned capital of Rs 855.52 crore were also approved during the fiscal, it said.     CIL's three mining projects, with a sanctioned capacity of 9.60 million tonnes per year and sanctioned capital of Rs 1,052.57 crore were completed during 2019-20.      Two coal projects of the PSU with a sanctioned capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum and sanctioned capital of Rs 623.99 crore began production in the last fiscal.      Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The PSU is eyeing one billion tonnes of production target by 2023-24.       The state-owned firm will pump in over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on projects related to coal evacuation, exploration and clean coal technologies by FY24, to achieve 1 billion tonnes of fuel output target, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said.   Out of the proposed spend of over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, Coal India has planned to invest Rs 32,696 crore in coal evacuation, Rs 25,117 crore in mine infrastructure and Rs 29,461 crore in project development by 2023-24, the minister had said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be prosecution to protect...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1710 hours NATION DEL27 PM-SCHEME PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampa...

Beijing accuses Australia of harassing Chinese journalists

The Chinese government accused Australia on Wednesday of blatant irrational behaviour, harassment and violation of the rights of its journalists by searching and seizing items from the homes of four Chinese state media reporters. Relations ...

India football players remember how Stimac stirred team to play well against Qatar last year

A surprise dinner outing after the defeat against Oman followed by a pep talk by head coach Igor Stimac lifted the spirit of the players to an extent that they dished out Indias best performances in recent times -- a draw with mighty Qatar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020