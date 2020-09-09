Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyient inks manufacturing pact with Agappe to take diagnostic capabilities to rural India

"This partnership will enable Agappe to deliver high-quality, affordable, 100 per cent Made-in-India products by taking advantage of Cyient's ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to manufacture some of the key components of Mispa Count X..." Satheesh Kumar CS, Senior VP at Agappe, said. He added that this will help reduce time-to-market and lower operating costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:23 IST
Cyient inks manufacturing pact with Agappe to take diagnostic capabilities to rural India

IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has entered into a manufacturing partnership with Agappe to bring indigenously developed diagnostic machine Count X to market. Mispa Count X is an indigenously designed and developed three-part haematology analyser by Agappe that enables setting up of well-equipped labs in remote and rural locations across India.

Cyient will manufacture certain key components of Mispa Count X at its ISO 13485-certified, state-of-art manufacturing facilities in India, the company said in a regulatory filing. "We are proud to support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in the healthcare sector. It is a matter of immense pride that with Agappe's new haematology product, even rural India and other remote locations of the country will have access to the best of diagnostic capabilities," Cyient DLM Senior VP and CEO Rajendra Velagapudi said.

Cyient's facilities, project management, sourcing, supply chain management, production processes, buoyed by investments in the latest technologies as well as expertise in the delivery of quality products, make it a preferred manufacturing partner for aerospace, defence, medical and industrial customers globally, the filing said. "This partnership will enable Agappe to deliver high-quality, affordable, 100 per cent Made-in-India products by taking advantage of Cyient's ultra-modern manufacturing facilities to manufacture some of the key components of Mispa Count X..." Satheesh Kumar CS, Senior VP at Agappe, said.

He added that this will help reduce time-to-market and lower operating costs. "We are eager to get started with full-scale production in our manufacturing facility at Cochin and fulfil customer orders on time," he said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said that the ...

Ex-VW CEO to face charges of organised commercial fraud

Former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will face charges of conspiracy to commit organised commercial fraud with a high likelihood of conviction, a court probing the carmakers diesel emissions scandal said on Wednesday. A court...

Unclaimed suitcase creates bomb scare in Poonch

An unclaimed suitcase on the roadside in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir created a bomb scare on Wednesday, prompting the Army to rush in a special squad to examine the object, police said. However, no explosive was detected in the sui...

Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades

Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month. Barcas all-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020