Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italy's Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the league's broadcast rights and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club officials said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:33 IST
Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the league's broadcast rights and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club officials said. Looking for ways to lift flagging revenues and weather the coronavirus crisis, Serie A has asked investors to submit bids to buy a minority stake in a newly-created media company that would market broadcast rights to top-flight Italian soccer.

At a closed door meeting in Milan, the clubs voted unanimously to carry out further reviews on two separate bids led by CVC Capital Partners and Bain Capital, which value a 10% stake in Serie A's media businesses at up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion), according to sources familiar with the matter. Torino FC Chairman Urbano Cairo said the clubs will decide within 2-3 weeks which bid to accept for investment in the unit, which will control the league's broadcasting rights business for the next 10 years.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino sees the creation of a new media company as a way to boost revenue, especially abroad, where in recent years Italian soccer has struggled to match the drawing power of rival European leagues. With the coronavirus crisis slashing matchday revenues by forcing teams to play without supporters, television broadcast rights have become even more vital to Europe's big league clubs.

But they too have been threatened as broadcasters around the world have responded to shrinking advertising revenues by cutting back on spending, leaving Italy facing the risk of falling further behind. More than half of Serie A revenues come from broadcasting rights, but the league lags the financial heavyweights of England's Premier League, La Liga in Spain and the German Bundesliga.

Under a contract expiring next year, the Italian league raised 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from selling last season's broadcasting rights against the 3.5 billion euros raised by the Premier League. ($1 = 0.8462 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

With 1,869 new cases, MP's COVID-19 tally rises to 79,192

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 79,192 with the detection of 1,869 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said. Apart from this, 31 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 1,640, the official said.Of the latest casual...

Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group condemns U.S. sanctions on allied politicians - statement

Lebanons Shiite Hezbollah group on Wednesday condemned a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on two former Lebanese government ministers, adding in a statement that the United States would not be able to achieve its goals.The United States ex...

Assam leaders switch sides ahead of assembly election

Nearly 500 people, including former BJP MLA Dilip Moran, from various political parties and social groups joined the opposition Congress on Wednesday, while almost an equal number of people joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly pol...

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Priz

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020