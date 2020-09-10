Left Menu
Titagarh Wagons inks pact to procure 4.8 MW solar energy from Fourth Partner Energy

Solar power player Fourth Partner Energy on Thursday said it has tied up with Titagarh Wagons Ltd to supply 4.8 megawatt (MW) solar energy to electrify the latter's three manufacturing units in West Bengal. Passenger and freight trains maker Titagarh Wagons Ltd has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Fourth Partner Energy to procure 4.8 MW of solar power for its wagon and steel foundries at Titagarh and its passenger coach and propulsion unit at Uttarpara, to effectively replace nearly 25 per cent of its current annual electricity demand with clean energy, a Fourth Partner Energy statement said.

All three power plants are expected to be commissioned by January 2021, it said. Prithish Chowdhary, vice president at Titagarh Wagons, said, "We are excited to on-board Fourth Partner Energy to solarise our Heavy Engineering division, Titagarh Wagons and Titagarh Steel facilities across West Bengal." Titagarh has been conscious of innovative initiatives in its operations and the PPA executed with Fourth Partner is another step towards building a sustainable clean energy solution, he added.

Karan Chadha, Head, Business Development at Fourth Partner Energy, said, "These 3 installations will utilise approximately 50,000 square metres (sqm) of otherwise wasted roof space to drive savings on every unit of electricity for the company." Titagarh will also offset nearly 1.3 lakh tonnes of carbon over the next 2 decades, he added. "Our aim is to enable businesses to achieve their low-carbon goals in a cost-effective manner," Chadha said.

India is targeting 100 per cent electrification of railways in three years, which will result in a near doubling of electricity demand by the sector, he said adding that Fourth Partner believes solar will play a crucial role in meeting this. "We have also partnered with Indian Railways to solarise Jabalpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur stations and the Nagpur Metro Rail," Chadha said.

Fourth Partner Energy is India's leading solar energy solutions platform with 400 MW operational capacity executed for marquee clients like UltraTech Cement, Walmart, Hindustan Unilever, Coca Cola, Akzo Nobel, Skoda and Schneider amongst others..

