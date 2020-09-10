Left Menu
Asset management firm True Beacon's flagship fund records 26.6% outperformance of Indian NIFTY50, despite Covid-induced turbulence

Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO of True Beacon and Zerodha, today announced full-year results for True Beacon's flagship fund.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:57 IST
True Beacon. Image Credit: ANI

True Beacon One, which invests in Indian capital markets, recorded an outperformance of the NIFTY50 benchmark by 26.6 per cent. The annualised returns for the fund were 29.7 per cent from September 2019 to August 2020.

True Beacon services ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and employs a revenue model with zero management and standing fees. Instead, the company charges a 10 per cent performance reward on any gains achieved. To attract foreign investment into the Indian capital markets, a Category-I Foreign Portfolio Investment company, True Beacon International, has been established. The Mauritius-based entity will serve international ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals who wish to participate in, and contribute to, India's growth story.

Further strengthening the leadership of True Beacon as it expands across India and overseas, the company announced Richard Pattle, who is currently Senior Advisor to True Beacon and Zerodha, will assume the role of CEO True Beacon. "Richard has been involved with True Beacon since its inception. This appointment is a natural progression for us as we continue to build our team, capabilities and global reach. Richard brings with him a wealth of experience in the public and private sector and has a deep passion for India forged over the last thirty years. He, like us, is a firm believer in the country's incredible growth potential," commented Nikhil, while commenting on Richard's appointment.

"I have enormous respect for what Nikhil and Nithin have achieved through Zerodha, and I am exceptionally proud of Nikhil's unparalleled performance in delivering stunning first year results for True Beacon. I look forward to helping grow True Beacon's distinctive and compelling product and service offerings," said Richard, while commenting on his appointment as CEO. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

