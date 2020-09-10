Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher on tech rebound; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks edged higher and U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as investors weighed hopes of a rebound in U.S. technology stocks against the European Central Bank's decision to leave its stimulus program unchanged despite choppy global economic data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its longest losing streak since February with a 0.7% gain.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:18 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher on tech rebound; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks edged higher and U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as investors weighed hopes of a rebound in U.S. technology stocks against the European Central Bank's decision to leave its stimulus program unchanged despite choppy global economic data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped its longest losing streak since February with a 0.7% gain. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9% and Chinese blue chips rose 0.8%. "It's too soon to say whether the rout is over, or whether last night's recovery is simply a pause," ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.57% following modest declines in Europe and gains in Asia. In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.77 points, or 0.39%, to 28,050.24, the S&P 500 gained 14.11 points, or 0.42%, to 3,413.07, and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.91 points, or 0.78%, to 11,228.47.

The ECB's decision to not ramp up its stimulus program now bolstered the euro, which has gained more than 8% against the dollar since the spring and more than 4% against a basket of currencies weighted by the bloc's foreign trade. The dollar index fell 0.503%, with the euro up 0.8% to $1.1896.

Economists said the ECB will likely have to take more action to support its economy, possibly in December. In the United States, initial claims for state unemployment benefits came in slightly higher than expectations and totaled a seasonally adjusted 884,000 for the week ended Sept. 5, matching the number of applications received in the prior week as layoffs and furloughs persisted across industries.

The U.S. Senate is set to vote later on Thursday on a Republican bill that would provide around $300 billion in new coronavirus aid, far below the $3 trillion Democrats have said is needed to stimulate an ailing economy and help Americans struggling through the pandemic. Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy in Singapore, Vishnu Varathan, said investors were grappling with whether this month's steep U.S. tech sell-off was really done, and beyond that an increasingly uncertain U.S. political outlook and persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

In a sign of the unsettled day in markets, safe haven assets such as U.S. government bonds and risk assets such as oil both slipped. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 0.7148%, from 0.703% late on Wednesday.

Concerns about demand for fuel also had oil prices back under pressure, in an indication of wavering confidence in global growth. U.S. crude recently fell 0.63% to $37.81 per barrel and Brent was at $40.40, down 0.96% on the day.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC says armed group entered Sharara oil field on Sunday, one person killed

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC said on Thursday that an armed group entered the Sharara oil field on Sunday and exchanged fire with security and that one person was killed.On Sunday, 6 September 2020, the early production facility EPF ...

EU Parliament's environment committee backs 60% emissions cut by 2030

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee on Thursday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU wants to upgrade ...

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, sending up a thick column of black smoke and raising new panic among traumatised residents after last months catastrophic blast at the same site killed nearly 200 people. It was unclear ...

Tennis-Smart Medvedev keeping one move ahead of his rivals

Russian Daniil Medvedev has become one of the smartest players in the mens game and like one of his nations great chess players he invariably selects the right move. The 24-year-old will face Austrias Dominic Thiem in the U.S. Open semi-fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020