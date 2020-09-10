Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online fantasy sports' tax payout increased 2.6 times in FY20: IndiaTech

"Industry estimates indicate that Online Fantasy Sports platforms and operators cumulatively paid GST to the tune of approximate Rs 166 crore in financial year (FY) 2019 which increased to Rs 445 crore approximately by FY 2020," the IndiaTech whitepaper said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:56 IST
Online fantasy sports' tax payout increased 2.6 times in FY20: IndiaTech
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tax payments from online fantasy sports platforms in the country increased 2.6 times in FY20 to about Rs 445 crore, according to a whitepaper released by non-profit IndiaTech on Thursday. It also said only 20 per cent subscribers pay to play the various games on these platforms. Moreover, 98 per cent of the paid users have either won or lost less than Rs 10,000 net on a platform in the past three-four years. "Industry estimates indicate that Online Fantasy Sports platforms and operators cumulatively paid GST to the tune of approximate Rs 166 crore in financial year (FY) 2019 which increased to Rs 445 crore approximately by FY 2020," the IndiaTech whitepaper said. Additionally, these platforms deduct applicable TDS (tax deducted at source) on winnings of the users. "As per industry estimates, the TDS on winnings in FY 2019 was to the tune of Rs 93 crore, which increased to Rs 250 crore by FY 2020," the paper said. According to data collated by IndiaTech, 80 per cent of the participants play online fantasy sports for free, while the remaining 20 per cent opt for pay-to-play format. Around 98 per cent of the paid players have either won or lost less than Rs 10,000 net on an online fantasy platform in the past three-four years, according to the whitepaper. The average ticket size of participation in the pay-to-play format is usually as low as Rs 35. According to IndiaTech, the fantasy sports industry has attracted FDI of about Rs 1,500 crore and has been growing exponentially. "In the last few years, fantasy sports has certainly become a potential sector that has performed exceptionally well and boosted the consumption of sports in India. "There are multiple perception issues the industry has to overcome to reach its full potential as a non-addictive and skill-based platform," IndiaTech CEO Rameesh Kailasam said. Online fantasy sports companies increased their headcount to 3,400 employees in FY 2020, from 2,800 in the previous fiscal, the whitepaper said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SAD to take up exclusion of Punjabi from list of official languages of J-K with Centre

The SAD on Thursday said it will take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of exclusion of Punjabi from the list of official languages of Jammu Kashmir. The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD will also rais...

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardeshs Barwani district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in the area under Va...

Working virtually? Swap skyrises for ocean views, says Bermuda

When the coronavirus pandemic hit and office workers were asked to work remotely, Abbie Shepherd saw it as an opportunity to swap Londons skyrises for something more exotic.Shepherd, who is chief of staff at Cameo, which sells personalized ...

SIT conducts raids at Shimla, Delhi to arrest fmr Punjab DGP

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Thursday carried out raids in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to nab former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini who is facing arrest in the&#160;1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. However, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020