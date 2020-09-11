Pound tumble resumes, dragged down by Brexit impasse

Fears that Britain will end its post-Brexit transition period without agreeing any trading arrangements sent the pound to new 5-1/2-month lows on Friday, overshadowing data showing the economy recovering and news of a new trade deal with Japan.

The pound is set for its worst week against the euro and the dollar since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic selloff was at its height, having lost around 4% against both currencies. By 0945 GMT on Friday it was down 0.6% against the euro at 0.9285 pence and 0.3% to the dollar to $1.2770.

That followed reports that Brussels has stepped up planning for a 'no-deal' Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke an ultimatum on breaking the divorce treaty which Brussels says will sink four years of Brexit talks. "The probability between a deal and no-deal are definitely shifting towards a no deal -- that is very clear," said Klaus Baader, global chief economist at Societe Generale.

"The risk of a no-deal is increasing every day." Morgan Stanley said the risk of Britain exiting its transition period on "WTO terms" had risen to 40% compared to 25% earlier.

One-month implied volatility on the pound, an options market gauge of expected future price swings, hit a five-month high at 11.6%. News that Britain had struck its first post-Brexit trade deal with Japan failed to give a lasting boost to the currency. Britain said the deal meant 99% of its exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

A set of positive data for the UK economy also failed to cheer traders. The Office for National Statistics reported that UK economic output expanded by 6.6% in July after crashing by a record 20% in the second quarter. The economy grew for the third month in a row in July as pubs, restaurants and other sectors reopened but it remained around 12% smaller than its pre-pandemic level.