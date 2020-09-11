Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat again emerges as best state in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). In the last 2018 edition of the ranking, Gujarat emerged as the best performer in developing the startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:37 IST
Gujarat again emerges as best state in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Gujarat was categorised as the best performer among all states and one union territory (UT) Delhi, barring north-eastern states and other UTs.

Among all the north-eastern states except Assam and all UTs barring Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has emerged as the best performer. A total of 22 states and 3 UTs participated in the exercise. To establish uniformity and ensure standardisation in the ranking process, states and UTs have been divided into two groups. While UTs except Delhi and all states in North East except Assam are placed in Category 'Y', all other states and UT of Delhi are in Category 'X'.

The states' startup ranking result 2019 was divided into two groups 'X' and 'Y'. While the 'X' group has all the states and Delhi, barring north-eastern states and other UTs; group 'Y' has all north-eastern states except Assam and all UTs except Delhi. Releasing the rankings on Friday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it will help in further promoting the startup ecosystem by the Centre, states and UTs.

He said that for funding of the startups, the 'Fund of Funds' is supporting them and many public sector undertakings are coming forward with dedicated funds to startups. "I am also very keen that Indian industry, Indian investors, high networth individuals, possibly mutual funds, insurance companies should also very seriously consider participating in this very exciting journey that our Indian startups are going through," he said.   He also suggested startups to focus on three Ps - product, process, people - to focus on promoting Aatmnirbhar Bharat. DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that over 36,000 startups are recognised by the department so far.

All the states are taking steps to promote the growth of budding entrepreneurs, he said adding the startup ecosystem in the country has led to creation of over 4 lakh jobs. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

For the purposes of ranking, states/UTs are classified into five categories: Best Performers, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders and Emerging Startup Ecosystems. Top performers are: Karnataka and Kerala; Leaders are: Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh; Aspiring Leaders: Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Nagaland; Emerging Startup Ecosystems are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim.

The ranking framework 2019, it said, has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation centres, seed funding, venture funding, and awareness and outreach. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries which was gathered through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to empathetically connect with beneficiaries to ascertain the real situation at the implementation levels. In the last 2018 edition of the ranking, Gujarat emerged as the best performer in developing the startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. Other top performers that followed the western state were Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan The government had launched Startup India Action Plan in January 2016 to promote budding entrepreneurs in the country. The plan aims to give incentives such as tax holiday and inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

JSHL posts Rs 50 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JSHL on Friday posted a net loss of Rs 50 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of reduction in income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 84 crore during the same quarter of preced...

Hungarian radio station critical of Orban faces battle to renew its licence

Hungarys media authority said on Friday it would not automatically renew the licence of an opposition radio station, stoking fresh concerns about media freedom under Prime Minister Viktor Orbans nationalist government. Klub Radio is one of ...

Boxing Federation aims for more women's representation in administrative structure

The Boxing Federation of India BFI on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the womens representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. In an Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, it was...

5 missing youths from Arunachal likely to be handed over by China on Saturday: Rijiju

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA is likely to hand over five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian authorities on Saturday, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said. The PLA on Tuesday had conveyed that the five youths, who went mis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020