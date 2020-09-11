Left Menu
Development News Edition

State Ranking Framework 2020 for startups underway: DPIIT

"State Ranking Framework 2020 aims to address challenges, comprehensively incorporate feedback and portray the all-encompassing growth trajectory on a state and national level," it said. The report noted that State Ranking Framework 2020 is underway so as to facilitate continuity in the exercise that has led to growth of the startup ecosystem on a micro and macro scale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:15 IST
State Ranking Framework 2020 for startups underway: DPIIT

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started working on State Ranking Framework 2020 for startups and it will take into account the feedback of the participating states and UTs, according to a report. The ranking based on the 2019 framework was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday in which Gujarat bagged the top position.

The DPIIT's report said the next framework delves deeper into policies and incentives and builds on comprehensive accounts of states in the process of the ranking exercise of 2019. "State Ranking Framework 2020 aims to address challenges, comprehensively incorporate feedback and portray the all-encompassing growth trajectory on a state and national level," it said.

The report noted that State Ranking Framework 2020 is underway so as to facilitate continuity in the exercise that has led to growth of the startup ecosystem on a micro and macro scale. The 2019 framework, it said, was an effort to identify key actions undertaken by various states to help and scale up startups and related ecosystems.

The DPIIT report also stated that moving forward, governments would have to invest heavily in Research and Development (R&D) and upcoming technologies, to ensure first mover advantage and build further on their competitive value addition to this exercise. As part of this collective initiative, it said, the Centre and states would need to work together and build required infrastructure, a dedicated system, pool of intellect and financial resources for all age groups across the country.

The 2019 framework had seven broad reform areas, consisting of 30 action points ranging from institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness and outreach. Further, it said while conducting the assessment exercise and interacting with states, some of the major challenges highlighted were access to funding and the need for simplification of regulations, specifically for disruptive technologies.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. special envoy hails 'Afghan-owned' peace talks due to start in Doha

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday he hoped talks between the Afghan government and Taliban due to begin on Saturday would lead to an end to the countrys long-running war, but said many challenges re...

Judge hears arguments in George Floyd case, as protesters chant 'Black Lives Matter' outside

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd appeared in court on Friday, with the prosecution arguing their trials should be combined and the judge weighing a request to move the cases outside the city. ...

Himachal Pradesh HC issues bailable warrants against several state govt officials

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued bailable warrants against several government officials including the Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Public Health IPH. Warrants were also issued against, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Sup...

Gujarat sees highest one-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases

Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening. It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.16 COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020