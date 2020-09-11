Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 firms get land near Jewar airport; Rs 178 cr investments, 2,480 jobs expected

According to officials, YEIDA has allotted 146.50 hectare land to 69 industrial firms near the upcoming Jewar airport from May till July this year expecting investments of over Rs 2,388 crore and creation of around 86,000 jobs in the region.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:10 IST
4 firms get land near Jewar airport; Rs 178 cr investments, 2,480 jobs expected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four private companies were on Friday allotted 50,000 square metres land near the upcoming Jewar airport, in a move expected to bring investments worth Rs 178.21 crore along with 2,480 jobs in the region, officials said. The land allotment was done in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Apparel Park, the Handicraft Park and the MSME Park are being developed, the officials said.

"The applicants were interviewed via video conference by an official committee headed by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh after which four firms were allotted the land," YEIDA said in a statement. Vikas Exports and Ellora Creations were allotted 5,000 sq metre land each, while Swastik Industries and United Facilities and Logistics were given 20,000 sq metre land each, it stated.

"Friday's land allotments are likely to bring investments worth Rs 178.21 crore in the region and will also help create 2,480 jobs," YEIDA said. According to officials, YEIDA has allotted 146.50 hectare land to 69 industrial firms near the upcoming Jewar airport from May till July this year expecting investments of over Rs 2,388 crore and creation of around 86,000 jobs in the region.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

(Update: Pricing leaked) Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...

Sonia Gandhi removes Azad, Kharge as AICC gen secretaries; Reconstitutes CWC; Forms spl committee to assist her on party matters

In a major oganisational reshuffle, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries, reconstituted the CWC and appointed P Chidambaram, Randeep Su...

Fauci disagrees with Trump on coronavirus, cites disturbing U.S. statistics

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trumps assessment the United States has rounded the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing. Fauci...

U.S. proposes to waive minimum flight requirements for airlines until March 2021

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Friday it is proposing extending temporarily waiving minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late March 2021.Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020