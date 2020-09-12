U.S. proposes to waive minimum flight requirements for airlines until March 2021

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it is proposing extending temporarily waiving minimum flight requirements at some U.S. airports through late March 2021.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The FAA said it proposing extending waving requirements at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that were set to expire in October.