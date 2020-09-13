AP’s Krea varsity sets up incubation centre in Jaipur

Andhra Pradesh-based Krea University has set up an incubation centre 'Catalyst' in Jaipur to accelerate innovations and inclusive tech solutions. Supported by NITI Aayog under under its Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) program, the centre will start functioning from October this year, the university said in a statement

The centre focuses on solutions that seek to strengthen access to digital financial services, improve supply chain management, skill development and workforce management, among others, it said.