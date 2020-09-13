Left Menu
Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow "exceptional categories" of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The kingdom will scrap all travel restrictions on air, land and sea transport for citizens on Jan. 1, 2021, it said. In March, the kingdom suspended international flights to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Exceptional categories include public and military sector employees, diplomats and their families, those working for public or non-profit private sector jobs abroad, businessmen, patients who need treatment abroad, those studying abroad as well as people with humanitarian cases, and sports teams. GCC citizens and non-Saudi residents with valid residency, or visitors' visas will be allowed to enter the kingdom as of Sept. 15 conditional on proving they are COVID-19 negative.

The kingdom introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities. The Kingdom has recorded 325,651 COVID-19 cases and 4,268 deaths.

