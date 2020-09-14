Left Menu
Flexigroup launches buy now pay later powerhouse humm 

humm replaces Oxipay – which has a rapidly growing customer base and national retail network – and extends the BNPL model to bigger ticket items and new product categories. 

14-09-2020
Lamers says humm is landing at exactly the right time in New Zealand to meet “ravenous” demand from retailers and consumers for affordable, flexible payment options that can keep pace with the soaring popularity of online shopping: Image Credit: Pixabay

In a major boost for retailers, interest-free payment specialist flexigroup has launched buy now pay later (BNPL) powerhouse humm in New Zealand today, offering New Zealanders up to $10,000 of interest-free purchasing power with greater payment flexibility.

humm replaces Oxipay – which has a rapidly growing customer base and national retail network – and extends the BNPL model to bigger ticket items and new product categories. humm offers two digital wallets to customers: Little Things (up to $1,000) and Big Things (up to $10,000).

Several major new retailers have signed up to offer Big Things including VIVO, The Cosmetic Clinic, Insulmax, My Bed, The Skin Institute, Vetent, Dwights Outdoor, Baby Factory, Beaurepaires and Oakano Furniture. flexigroup NZ CEO Chris Lamers says it's just the beginning.

"We are signing up new retailers daily across a diverse range of categories including health, home improvement, high fashion, travel, automotive and veterinary, some of which are new to BNPL altogether. We will be announcing some exciting new partnerships in the coming weeks and months."

Launched in Australia in early 2019, humm has rapidly established itself as the leader in interest-free instalment purchases over $1,000 and helped flexigroup reach 2.1 million customers trans-Tasman.

Lamers says humm is landing at exactly the right time in New Zealand to meet "ravenous" demand from retailers and consumers for affordable, flexible payment options that can keep pace with the soaring popularity of online shopping:

"humm is the perfect tool to help retailers grow their customer base and for New Zealanders to shop local. Online shopping is a way of life now, and people are spending more on an average per transaction, which is driving significant growth for retailers. BNPL goes hand in hand with online shopping and has an important role to play in growing our economy.

"humm meets the huge demand for products that make it possible for people to get what they need when they need it. It is an effective way of managing household budgets and we have strict lending criteria to help our customers manage their borrowing."

Lamers says the company is seeing more customers over the age of 35 (with a strong penetration of homeownership) using BNPL products regularly and humm will open the door for major home and lifestyle purchases up to $10,000.

"Since launching in 2017, Oxipay has been a strong performer for us, but it's time to upgrade the platform, increase the flexibility for our customers, provide more purchasing power, and expand into new product categories to meet the changing needs of New Zealand consumers," says Lamers.

