Bet Daily drives exceptional growth during Hero CPL 2020

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world of sports witnessed one of the great cricket tournaments with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The tournament culminated with Trinbago Knight Riders lifting the trophy in the Trinidad on 10th September. Cricket fever took over the world, with Hero CPL being the first major T20 tournament returning since the pandemic. Keeping them engaged during these times. Bet Daily, a leading Asian online gaming platform and the sponsor of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) witnessed increased engagement and growth on its platform during the tournament. The brand understands the emotions shared by cricket buffs and provided them with world-class insights of the matches.

Hero CPL is the world's most exciting cricket league that offers cricket fanatics a deeper engagement with the sport. Placing fan engagement at the heart of the tournament has meant significant growth in their viewership numbers compared with previous years and the league is anticipating that 2020 will return a large increase on the 2019 global audience figures of 312 million. This has positively impacted Bet Daily and resulted in a substantial uptick in adoption and traction on its website. The brand has taken a permanent place among gaming enthusiasts in recent weeks.

"Hero CPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues and has gained immense popularity since its inception. The current edition has been extra special, beating the odds in these tough times, and this has resulted in meteoric rise of 75 per cent on our platform," said Bet Daily Spokesperson. "This has further enhanced our confidence and testified our devotion towards taking sports experience to another level. We are anticipating that we further increase our user base by multi-folds and hope to become the most loved sports companion for the upcoming seasons," Spokesperson added.

The significant features of this partnership includes creating thrilling content for sports lovers across the globe and spicing up their cricket fantasies with breathtaking matches played amongst the best players in the industry. First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic Cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket.

In 2019 the tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$136 million. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions for 2020 and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.