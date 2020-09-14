Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bet Daily drives exceptional growth during Hero CPL 2020

The world of sports witnessed one of the great cricket tournaments with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The tournament culminated with Trinbago Knight Riders lifting the trophy in the Trinidad on 10th September.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:25 IST
Bet Daily drives exceptional growth during Hero CPL 2020
Bet Daily banner with collaboration with Hero CPL. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world of sports witnessed one of the great cricket tournaments with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The tournament culminated with Trinbago Knight Riders lifting the trophy in the Trinidad on 10th September. Cricket fever took over the world, with Hero CPL being the first major T20 tournament returning since the pandemic. Keeping them engaged during these times. Bet Daily, a leading Asian online gaming platform and the sponsor of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) witnessed increased engagement and growth on its platform during the tournament. The brand understands the emotions shared by cricket buffs and provided them with world-class insights of the matches.

Hero CPL is the world's most exciting cricket league that offers cricket fanatics a deeper engagement with the sport. Placing fan engagement at the heart of the tournament has meant significant growth in their viewership numbers compared with previous years and the league is anticipating that 2020 will return a large increase on the 2019 global audience figures of 312 million. This has positively impacted Bet Daily and resulted in a substantial uptick in adoption and traction on its website. The brand has taken a permanent place among gaming enthusiasts in recent weeks.

"Hero CPL is one of the most popular cricket leagues and has gained immense popularity since its inception. The current edition has been extra special, beating the odds in these tough times, and this has resulted in meteoric rise of 75 per cent on our platform," said Bet Daily Spokesperson. "This has further enhanced our confidence and testified our devotion towards taking sports experience to another level. We are anticipating that we further increase our user base by multi-folds and hope to become the most loved sports companion for the upcoming seasons," Spokesperson added.

The significant features of this partnership includes creating thrilling content for sports lovers across the globe and spicing up their cricket fantasies with breathtaking matches played amongst the best players in the industry. First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic Cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of 312 million during the 2019 season to make it one of the fastest-growing leagues in world cricket.

In 2019 the tournament made a positive economic impact across the Caribbean of US$136 million. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions for 2020 and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AIPEF urges MPs to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF has urged all Members of Parliament to oppose the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020&#160;is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the current Monsoon sessio...

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticised on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.16 pc m-o-m in August

The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index WPI increased to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to 1.17 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, the government said on Monday. It was at minus 0.58 per cent ...

Jarwin, Vander Esch among injured Cowboys

The effects of the Dallas Cowboys loss to the host Los Angeles Rams are likely to have lasting consequences because of injuries to several players. Blake Jarwin, the starting tight end, left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020