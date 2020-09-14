Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh cr

The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission. The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:50 IST
FM presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program. "Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 68,868.33 crore," said the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21. The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations for Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Rule of six' comes in to limit gatherings in England’s COVID-19 fight

The new so-called rule of six has come into effect in England from Monday, which would give the police the power to enforce rules against gatherings larger than six members with a fine of 100 pounds. The new rule -- announced by UK Prime Mi...

AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assams powerful students organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the Asom Jatiyo Parishad. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee AAC formed by the All Assam Students Union AASU and the Asom Ja...

Rugby-Refreshed Brumbies ready to fire up for Reds - Banks

The ACT Brumbies enjoyed a massive boost from having a week off with family and are ready to fire up against the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby AU final, outside back Tom Banks said on Monday. Having finished top of the table at the end...

Harnath Singh Yadav demands bringing strict population control bill during Parliament's Monsoon session

BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding a strict population control bill be brought in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on Monday. Yadav told ANI that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020