Sales back to 80-90 pc of pre-COVID levels, upward trend to continue in festive season: CredR

Used two-wheeler marketplace CredR on Monday said its sales have recovered to 80-90 per cent of pre-COVID levels and it expects the upward trend to continue during the festival season. The company is rapidly scaling up its supply chain to build inventory at all its showrooms and expects demand in the entry-level and mid-price used two-wheeler segments to remain strong, it said in a release.

"We're almost back to 80-90 per cent of pre-COVID levels as far as sales is concerned. While we saw huge pent-up demand after the lockdown was relaxed, trends now depict that the festive season will continue with this upward trend," CredR Chief Strategy Officer Sasidhar Nandigam said. The festive season is crucial for the company since sales during the period account for a substantial chunk in the overall volumes, CredR said.

The company said it has taken several customer-centric initiatives in the last few months such as launching doorstep delivery of vehicles, assured 12 month buyback, extended 12 month warranty on engine and gearbox, among others. Stating that value added services and lucrative festive pricing will be major drivers for sales push in the upcoming festive months, Nandigam said, "We're gearing up for a good festive season, and we believe that the used two-wheeler market is perched for a great run this season." CredR is witnessing a sharp demand upswing in the rural and semi-urban markets following improved crop production and a good monsoon season, it said.

As cities are now fully unlocked, many commuters are looking to invest in private mobility during the festive season and the company expects demand revival in the urban markets..