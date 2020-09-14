Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delivery of nearly 5,000 housing units offered since lockdown in Noida, Gr Noida: NAREDCO-UP

He said the UP chapter of the National Real Estate Developers Council (NAREDCO) has made efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had left construction sites amidst the lockdown. The developers' body had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UP government for rehabilitation of migrant workers, on the basis of which many of them have been brought back from different parts of the state and provided job, accommodation, food and necessary facilities so as to resume construction, he said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST
Delivery of nearly 5,000 housing units offered since lockdown in Noida, Gr Noida: NAREDCO-UP

The Uttar Pradesh chapter of realtors' body NAREDCO on Monday said its member developers have offered delivery of nearly 5,000 housing units in Noida and Greater Noida since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown. These units are from five major real estate groups -- Supertech, Migsun, Panchsheel, Sikka and Trident. Details from other members regarding their deliveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been sought, NAREDCO-UP said in a statement.

NAREDCO-UP President R K Arora expressed optimism on the real estate sector, which had come to a grinding halt since the lockdown in March, returning to tracks soon. "Based on the available data, NAREDCO member developers like Panchsheel Group offered delivery of approximately 1,100 units, Migsun Group 1,225 units, Supertech Group 1,976 units, Sikka Group 250 flats and Trident Group 350 units after the implementation of the lockdown," Arora was quoted as saying in the statement.

Details of flats offered by other member developers are also being collected, Arora, who is also the chairman of Supertech Group, said. He said the UP chapter of the National Real Estate Developers Council (NAREDCO) has made efforts to bring back the migrant workers who had left construction sites amidst the lockdown.

The developers' body had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UP government for rehabilitation of migrant workers, on the basis of which many of them have been brought back from different parts of the state and provided job, accommodation, food and necessary facilities so as to resume construction, he said. "With the joint efforts of all developers, the workers could be brought back and construction resumed at sites. In spite of all odds, the developers have been able to give possession of an impressive number of units to buyers since the implementation of lock down," he claimed. PTI KIS RVK

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hindi Diwas should be observed as black day, say groups promoting Bengali pride

Several groups promoting Bengali sub-nationalism on Monday called upon non-Hindi speaking people to mark Hindi Diwas as black day in protest against alleged discriminatory attitude towards the Bengali language by the Centre. Hindi Diwas is ...

ED arrests money laundering network kingpin, secures 5-day custody from court

The Enforcement Directorate ED has arrested Bhimendra Kumar Goyal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002 and has secured 5 days of custody from the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam. Accused Bhime...

Two of France's largest cities impose stricter COVID-19 measures

Marseille and Bordeaux, two of Frances biggest cities, faced stricter rules on Monday for beach gatherings, visiting the elderly in care homes and attendance at outdoor public events as part of efforts to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.I...

Hit by COVID and climate change, island states battle debt crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic compounds worsening economic pressures from climate change impacts, small island developing nations on Monday appealed for international financial support to help them avert a looming debt crisis.Ahead of this mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020