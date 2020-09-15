Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women breaking the glass ceiling and emerging as strong entrepreneurs

Motivated to become all-rounder, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, we see women unleashing their true potential and arising as superheroes all around us.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:30 IST
Women breaking the glass ceiling and emerging as strong entrepreneurs
Meliora Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 15 (ANI/Connect360 PR): Motivated to become all-rounder, maintaining a healthy work-life balance, we see women unleashing their true potential and arising as superheroes all around us. Having a similar though Samruddhi Vikrant Kulkarni launched her own digital agency Meliora Technologies back in 2018.

Coming from a small village called Beed near Pune Maharashtra, Samruddhi was an ordinary girl having an extraordinary vision and ambition. Completing her BE in Computers, Samruddhi initially worked as a freelancer for some time. She also worked with several companies and organizations and added value through her knowledge and skill. But soon she realized the growing wave of Digital Marketing! To gain expertise she learned and became skilled in 'Digital Marketing' and started adding value to her clients through this technology.

Her company has grown leaps and bound and today she has eight-ten skilled team members who share the same vision and mission as Samruddhi. They have handled numerous clients across industries like Healthcare, Education & Financial, etc, in the last three years and they have great things to say about their services.

"It is always challenging for a woman to step out of the four walls and I am happy to see how women these days are coming from smaller towns with big dreams and creating big changes. I always believed in adding value to people's lives and help businesses. We are not here to just give our services and get paid but our motive is to grow with the clients we work with. By using new technology like Digital Marketing effectively, we are and we will keep creating a positive change and growth in our client's business," said Samruddhi Vikrant Kulkarni, Founder of Meliora Technologies on the occasion. "We are grateful to our clients for believing in us and our work", she added.

Meliora Technologies have handled numerous clients over the last three years and their services include: * Social Media Marketing

* Search Engine Optimization * Email Marketing

* Content Marketing and * Lead Generation

The primary goal of the company is to help businesses and people grow their online presence through the effective use of digital marketing tools. With the same motive, Samruddhi and her team do what it loves to do and keep creating a difference in this challenging and dynamic business world. This story is provided by Connect360 PR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Connect360 PR)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday. While an appeal i...

Three Delhi MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Three MLAs were found positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted at Delhis Legislative Assembly. The MLAs found COVID-19 positive are Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi.According to Delhi Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, till da...

Trump defies virus rules as 'peaceful protest' rallies grow

President Donald Trump is running as the law and order candidate. But that hasnt stopped him and his campaign from openly defying state emergency orders and flouting his own administrations coronavirus guidelines as he holds ever-growing ra...

FEATURE-New homes, highways boost flood risk on Turkey's northern coast

By Jennifer Hattam ISTANBUL, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Mahmut Talic left his small hardware shop one summer evening, its displays of tools, insulation supplies and window frames were all neatly in their places.One hour later...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020