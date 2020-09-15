Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

"The number of people searching on Google for phrases including 'redundancy' rocketed to a record high in July, consistent on past form with the official measure of redundancies peaking in September," he said. Official data for the three months to July showed a much smaller-than-expected fall in the number of people in employment at 12,000, just a tenth of the median forecast in the Reuters poll.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:08 IST
UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown

Britain's unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March but data published on Tuesday also suggested the increase in joblessness was, so far at least, not surging.

The unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in the three months to July from the 3.9% it had clung to since early 2020, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The government's huge coronavirus job subsidy scheme, which is now being wound down, has prevented many layoffs. Experimental figures showed the number of staff on company payrolls fell by a monthly 36,000 in August.

That was more than job losses of 20,000 in July but still only a fraction of mass layoffs in April and May. The ONS had previously reported 114,000 job losses for July, but revised this down sharply after receiving more data. Overall, the payroll numbers fell by 695,000 between March and August.

Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the payroll numbers were likely to fall much further in September and October when employers will have to pay more towards the cost of the furlough scheme. "The number of people searching on Google for phrases including 'redundancy' rocketed to a record high in July, consistent on past form with the official measure of redundancies peaking in September," he said.

Official data for the three months to July showed a much smaller-than-expected fall in the number of people in employment at 12,000, just a tenth of the median forecast in the Reuters poll. The Office for National Statistics said its figures might be "slightly impacted" by a change in the way it interviews households since the COVID-19 pandemic swept Britain.

The surveys, which now rely on telephone calls rather than face-to-face interviews, under-represent people who rent their homes and over-represent homeowners who are less at risk of unemployment, the ONS said. Sterling briefly rose after the data was published.

Economists expect more jobs to be lost as the government's huge job retention subsidies are wound down before expiring at the end of October. The Bank of England has forecast that the unemployment rate will hit 7.5% at the end of this year.

"This is a difficult time for many as the pandemic continues to have a profound impact on people's jobs and livelihoods," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. "That's why protecting jobs and helping people back into work continues to be my number one priority."

The number of job vacancies rose to 434,000 in the three months to August, about 30% higher than in the April-to-June period but almost half their level before the pandemic. Companies in sectors such as tourism and high-street retailers, have announced major job losses. London's City Airport said on Monday it needed to cut up to 239 jobs or 35% of its staff, echoing expected staffing reductions at Heathrow.

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is making 865 redundancies.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

YuppTV acquires rights of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020

The streaming platform has added a new feather to its cap by telecasting DREAM11 IPL 2020 on YuppTV ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- YuppTV, the worlds leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for Dream11 ...

Call the police on parties and don't mingle, says UK interior minister

British minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police to report anyone who flouted a new ban on gatherings of more than six people, suggesting that people who stopped for a chat on the street were breaking new coronavirus l...

Gujarat: 2002 riots convict who jumped parole arrested

A man convicted in the 2002 post-Godhra riots case in Gujarat, who jumped parole about two months back, has been arrested by Ahmedabad Police, an official said on Tuesday. The convict, Kalubhaiya Rathod 43, was nabbed on Monday and primary ...

UN Secy-General urges global community to assist WHO's fight against COVID-19

New York US, September 15 ANISputnik United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to support the UN system, and the World Health Organisation WHO in particular, in its effort against the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020