Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut as new boss doubles down on impartiality

The BBC's top earner Gary Lineker has agreed to use social media responsibly and taken a pay-cut as the British broadcaster's new boss seeks to maintain trust in the body, whose publicly-funded model has been questioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. New BBC Director-General Tim Davie told staff not to air political views on social media when he started the job earlier this month, and on Tuesday said new guidelines on social media would be published in the coming weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:44 IST
BBC star Gary Lineker takes pay cut as new boss doubles down on impartiality

The BBC's top earner Gary Lineker has agreed to use social media responsibly and taken a pay-cut as the British broadcaster's new boss seeks to maintain trust in the body, whose publicly-funded model has been questioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

New BBC Director-General Tim Davie told staff not to air political views on social media when he started the job earlier this month, and on Tuesday said new guidelines on social media would be published in the coming weeks. Former England soccer player Lineker has attracted scrutiny from the broadcaster's critics for both his high pay package and his outspoken political views on social media that often criticised the government.

Davie said Lineker understood his social media responsibilities in agreeing a new 5 year contract, which will see him take a 23% pay cut. "Impartiality is the bedrock of the BBC. It's utterly critical that looking forward people have total trust in the BBC. "When you join the BBC, you know, you leave your party politics at the door."

Lineker was paid around 1.75 million pounds, the BBC's annual report in the financial year to March 31 showed on Tuesday, its highest-paid personality. Lineker's paycut comes as the organisation's bosses also seek to cut headcount among senior management.

The number of senior managers earning over 150,000 pounds rose to over 100, the BBC's annual report showed, and BBC Chairman David Clementi said that the coronavirus crisis meant that the broadcaster had to save an extra 125 million pounds ($161.31 million). The BBC's operations and income has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but provided a boost to streaming on its online offering, BBC iPlayer.

The financial year ended on March 31, as the COVID-19 crisis began, but iPlayer had 1 billion requests in the first 7 weeks of lockdown, a 60% increase on the previous year, helped by the drama Normal People. It received 16.2 million requests in its first eight days - the biggest drama launch on BBC iPlayer ever. The BBC said it had made continued progress on closing the gender pay gap, with a 55:45 split for men and women paid over 150,000 pounds, compared to a 75:25 gap in 2016/17. The gender pay gap is now 6.2%, from 6.7% last year.

($1 = 0.7749 pounds)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Jheeram Ghati: HC grants interim stay on probe into fresh FIR

The Chhattisgarh High Court has stayed investigation into a fresh FIR registered in May this year by the Bastar Police in connection with the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were kill...

Justin Langer hopeful of Steve Smith's return for series decider

Australia coach Justin Langer is optimistic of star batsman Steve Smiths inclusion in the playing XI for the series decider on Wednesday. Smith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during the practice session. The right-hande...

Govt approves crucial Palwal-Sonipat rail project, will decongest NCR network

The government Tuesday approved the construction of the crucial Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat which will decongest the railway network in the National Capital Region and connect unserved areas of Haryana. The ...

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020