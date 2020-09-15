Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street opens higher, following broad gains overseas

The focus will be on the statement that Fed policymakers release Wednesday and on the quarterly economic projections, which will for the first time include estimates for growth, unemployment and the Fed's benchmark interest rate for 2023. In energy markets, benchmark US crude oil for October delivery rose 59 cents to USD 37.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:26 IST
Wall Street opens higher, following broad gains overseas

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, building on gains made over the previous two days. The S&P 500 was up 0.9 per cent early Tuesday. Markets were also higher overseas following encouraging economic reports from China and Germany. Traders will be watching Apple, which is set to announce updates to its iPad and smartwatch later in the day. The Federal Reserve will also be in focus as it starts a two-day policy meeting. It's the first gathering since the Fed revised its operating framework in ways that will likely keep short-term interest rates near zero for years to come. Global stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday as economic data in China and Germany improved and investors looked ahead to a policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve.

Shares in major European and Asian markets rose though Tokyo closed slightly lower. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow and the S&P 500 were both 0.7 per cent higher, suggesting the US market will add to the previous day's gains. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 per cent to 3,295.68 after new figures showed that retail sales in the world's second biggest economy rose 0.5 per cent in August over a year earlier for their first positive growth this year. The Chinese statistics agency cited it as a sign of “stable and continuous” economic recovery.

In Europe, sentiment got a further boost by a rise in the German ZEW index of economic confidence in September. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.3 per cent to 13,236. The CAC 40 in France rose 0.5 per cent to 5,076, while the FTSE 100 in London gained 1 per cent to 6,089. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.4 per cent to 23,454.89 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4 per cent to 24,734.71. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was down less than 0.1 per cent at 5,894.50.

India's Sensex advanced 0.4 per cent to 38,903.72. Singapore and Bangkok gained while New Zealand and Jakarta retreated. Tech stocks remain in focus after days of volatility. They rose Monday after Nvidia agreed to buy Softbank's stake in chipmaker Arm Holdings for USD 40 billion.

Oracle climbed 4.3 per cent after the software maker beat out Microsoft to become the “trusted technology provider” of Chinese-owned video app TikTok. The deal requires approval from the Trump administration, which deemed TikTok a security risk and demanded its sale to a US owner. In other deals, Gilead agreed to buy Immunomedics for USD 21 billion. Verizon purchased Tracfone for USD 6.25 billion and Alibaba invested USD 4 billion in Grab.

Looking ahead, investors will be watching the meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers this week, the first since they significantly revised the Fed's operating framework in ways that will likely keep short-term interest rates near zero for years to come. The focus will be on the statement that Fed policymakers release Wednesday and on the quarterly economic projections, which will for the first time include estimates for growth, unemployment and the Fed's benchmark interest rate for 2023.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude oil for October delivery rose 59 cents to USD 37.85 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 7 cents on Monday to USD 32.26. Brent crude oil for November delivery gained 50 cents to USD 40.11 per barrel in London. The contract dropped 22 cents in the previous session to USD 39.61. The dollar edged down to 105.54 yen from Monday's 105.72 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.1893 from USD 1.1865.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an RT-PCR test. I had undergone COVID test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling hea...

1993, 1996 agreements entail China, India to keep forces along LAC to minimum level: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Tuesday said that a key element 1993 and 1996 agreements between India and China is that the two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC to a minimum level. H...

COVID-19 reinfection ‘very rare’ occurrence, not a matter of concern: ICMR DG

Coronavirus reinfection is possible even though it is a very rare occurrence, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday and stressed that it is not a matter of serious concern. The remarks come amid suspected cases of COVID-19 reinfection bei...

India, UK can have much stronger economic relationship: Cadila Pharma chairman

India and the UK need to come together, they can have a much stronger bilateral economic relationship because of synergies of history and culture, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Rajiv I Modi said on Tuesday. Speaking at a virtual CI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020