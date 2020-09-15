Runner groups from across India join Sunfeast India Run As One initiative

Left Menu
15-09-2020
Runner groups from across India have joined Sunfeast India Run As One, a citizen-led movement in support of livelihoods amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Some of the biggest and most prestigious run clubs in the country have lent their voice and support to the movement. Over eight run clubs including Hyderabad Runners, Jayanagar Jaguars, RunXtreme-Delhi, Chennai Runners, Mumbai Road Runners, Soles Of Cochin, Coimbatore Runners, Super Sikh Runners and North Kolkata Runners have come forward for the initiative.

"Chennai Runners is happy to associate itself with Procam International for Sunfeast India Run as One," said Dr Lakshmi Sundar, President, Chennai Runners. "Chennai Runners has always believed that through running one should be able to do larger good for the society. At this critical juncture, in the most uncertain times, we are happy to do our bit to support the migrant workers." Rahul Gupta, of North Kolkata Runners, added, "NKR is noted for its philanthropy and as the country is in middle of a battle with COVID 19, we are delighted to support the migrant labourers/workers, because livelihood matters." Since it's launch, Sunfeast India Run As One has already raised over Rs 1.20 crore. The registrations for the initiative will be open until September 30.

