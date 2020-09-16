Toyota Kirloskar ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for its upcoming compact SUV Urban Cruiser. The new model, which is based on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, is slated for launch later this month.

"Khurrana is an Exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile and respected by critics and audience alike. His story is an inspiration to many young people and resonates the spirit of the all-new Urban Cruiser," TKM Senior Vice President Sales and Service Naveen Soni said in a statement. Toyota as a brand has a similar story – it is one of the largest, most-respected automobile companies in the world constantly pushing the boundaries, he added.

"We are innovative and introduce products and services that are relevant, valuable and truly connect with our customers. The all-new Urban Cruiser is one such offering for those who aspire to own a Toyota SUV at an early stage in their lives," Soni noted..