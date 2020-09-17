Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks falter as Fed fails to offer fresh cause for cheer

European stocks are expected to follow suit, with the futures for the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 index trading 0.96% lower in early trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.01%, running out of steam after five straight days of gains.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks falter as Fed fails to offer fresh cause for cheer
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks fell and the dollar advanced on Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a long time but stopped short of offering further stimulus to shore up a battered U.S. economy. European stocks are expected to follow suit, with the futures for the bellwether Euro Stoxx 50 index trading 0.96% lower in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.01%, running out of steam after five straight days of gains. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.63%. U.S. S&P 500 futures fell 1.03% in Asia on Thursday following a 0.46% drop in the S&P 500 on Wall Street.

Tech shares fared worse, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.25% on Wednesday. Nasdaq futures fell by 1.14% in Asia. "In essence, high-tech shares were overbought and we've seen a correction since early this month," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Nishimura Securities in Kyoto. "I think that is still continuing, with the Fed just being a fresh trigger."

The Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the central bank's 2% inflation target "for some time." New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation not breaching 2% over that period.

"Of course, sensible people wouldn't really hold anyone to macro forecasts that far out so we'll cross that bridge when we get to it," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Nevertheless, markets are priced for basically one outcome here and that is little inflation and no hikes for years to come."

Still, with such expectations considered a foregone conclusion by many investors, there was some disappointment in the market. "By and large the Fed delivered the minimum of what had been expected by markets with a key focus on the implications of a move to 'flexible' inflation targeting," said Stephen Miller, investment strategist at GSFM in Sydney.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielded 0.677%, a few basis points above its levels before the Fed. The U.S. dollar gained against most other currencies.

The euro dropped 0.4% to $1.1767 while the Australian dollar lost 0.4% to $0.7278, having erased earlier gains made after stronger-than-expected local jobs data. The Chinese yuan also dropped about 0.35% to 6.7686 per dollar, stepping back from a 16-month high hit on Wednesday.

The yen was little moved at 104.98 to the dollar having hit a 1-1/2-month high of 104.80 per dollar overnight. With a focus on new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is seen by some as a strong opponent of a higher yen, some traders said the market may be tempted to test his resolve on the currency.

"One interesting speculative trade in the near-term will be to long the yen ahead of the coming long weekend in Japan," said a senior trading manager at a major Japanese bank. The Bank of Japan maintained its policy as widely expected.

As the dollar gains, oil prices gave up some of their big gains made on Wednesday on a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories, with Hurricane Sally forcing a swath of U.S. offshore production to shut. Brent crude dropped 0.99% to $41.80 per barrel while U.S. crude fell 1.2% to $39.68 per barrel.

Gold also slipped 0.8% to $1,943.8 per ounce.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....

SCTIMST, TYNOR ink pact for joint R&D in Orthotics and Rehabilitation devices

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 PTI Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST here has signed an MoU with Tynor Orthotics Private Limitedto set up an Orthotics and Rehabilitation RD vertical to promote indigenous ...

Britain's John Lewis Partnership reports 55 mln stg first-half loss

The John Lewis Partnership reported a first-half loss of 55 million pounds 71 million and said it would not pay its staff a bonus this year as it charts its slow recovery from the pandemic.The owner of Britains leading eponymous department ...

Over 14.12 lakh Indians returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far: MEA

More than 14.12 lakh Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission so far, said Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday. Replying to a question on Vande Bharat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020