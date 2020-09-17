Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon India sets up all-women delivery station in Gujarat

Recently, the company opened a delivery station, operated by a delivery service partner, in the state which is completely run and managed by transgender individuals. The company has also provided employment opportunities for former defense personnel and differently-abled individuals across its network in Gujarat..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:54 IST
Amazon India sets up all-women delivery station in Gujarat

E-commerce major Amazon India on Thursday said it has set up an all-women delivery station in Kadi, Gujarat - its second such facility in the country. The new all-women delivery station, operated by a delivery service partner, is part of the company's efforts towards increasing participation of women in the workforce, a statement said.

Kadi is located close to 50 kilometers from Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad, with a population of close to 80,000 people. In 2016, the company had launched its first all-women delivery station in India, with its partner in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, it added.

The Delivery Service Partner program is a last-mile delivery model of Amazon India, where the company works with partners to leverage their local knowledge of the community. The technological support is offered by Amazon India to facilitate deliveries. "This first-of-its-kind station in Gujarat is completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles. Amazon India has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness and building various feedback mechanisms to address concerns through open dialogues," the statement said.

As of now, eight women have been hired for the facility. A helpline number has also been created for associates - who will deliver packages within a 2-5 km radius of the station - to dial in for any support or help needed during the day.

"Our vision is to enable women to discover meaningful career opportunities across the operations network at Amazon India. We have created more than 6,000 opportunities for women across our network where they continue to thrive and excel," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations at Amazon India, said. Amazon India said it has created opportunities for more than 200 women across its fulfilment network in the state. Recently, the company opened a delivery station, operated by a delivery service partner, in the state which is completely run and managed by transgender individuals.

The company has also provided employment opportunities for former defense personnel and differently-abled individuals across its network in Gujarat..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Hyderabad, Sep 17 PTI Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday greetedPrime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Conveying her wishes, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Modi was a...

India should get COVID-19 vaccine at affordable rate: Azad

Noting that several countries have already secured favourable commitment for supply of a COVID-19 vaccine, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said India should be well placed to get the vaccine at an affordable...

European stocks skid from 1-month high as Fed underwhelms

European stocks fell from a one-month closing high on Thursday after an underwhelming response to the U.S. Federal Reserves pledge to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period.The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.9, on course to break ...

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommunic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020