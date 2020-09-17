HarperCollins India presents Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER, translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER 'I am not a professional writer . . . but I do understand emotions - and I write because I feel strongly.' - Narendra Modi

Translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya Out Now in both Hardback and E-book editions

'I am not a writer, most of us are not; but everybody seeks expression, and when the urge to unload becomes overpowering there is no option but to take pen and paper, not necessarily to write but to introspect and unravel what is happening within the heart and the head and why.' - Narendra Modi. "In my opinion Narendra Modi's strength as a writer is his emotional quotient. There is a raw intensity, a simmering restlessness which he does not disguise and that is his attraction," Bhawana Somaaya, Translator.

