Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields dip after Fed, focus on ECB speakers

rate policy until the end of 2023." Bonds in the euro zone remained supported on Thursday, with German 10-year yields down 1 basis point to -0.49%.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:58 IST
German bond yields dip after Fed, focus on ECB speakers

German government bond yields dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, with inflation looking likely to remain subdued for three years. The U.S. central bank promised to keep rates near zero until inflation is on track to "modestly exceed" its 2% target.

New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation not breaching 2% over that period. While U.S. Treasury yields initially rose after the decision they fell on Thursday and stocks took a hit.

"It basically shows that it's hard to please markets that are used to massive amounts of central bank action," said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk. "I think that that really shows the big point is the Fed is going to stick to its... rate policy until the end of 2023."

Bonds in the euro zone remained supported on Thursday, with German 10-year yields down 1 basis point to -0.49%. Attention remained on central bank speakers. The euro exchange rate is a "fundamental" determinant of euro zone inflation, European Central Bank vice president Louis de Guindos said, while governing council member Olli Rehn said the bank is ready to use all instruments if inflation falls short of the bank's goal.

They joined a chorus of dovish ECB speakers who have nuanced the bank's unexpectedly sanguine policy message last week that took markets by surprise given the bloc's negative inflation reading in August and the appreciation of the euro. Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank, said it was important to note that statements so far have come from dovish policymakers, and are unlikely to represent the view of the governing council as a whole given the absence of views from hawkish members and the policy stance conveyed during last week’s meeting.

Elsewhere, the three-month euribor interbank rate fell to a new record low at -0.501%. Money market rates have fallen sharply as cheap ECB loans have meant banks have little need to borrow from one another. In the primary market, France raised 9.743 billion euros from an auction of conventional and inflation-linked bonds and Spain raised 4.23 billion euros from short and long-dated bonds.

Germany plans to take on new debt of around 100 billion euros next year to sustain coronavirus stimulus, an increase from the 80 billion initially eyed The European Commission recommended governments spend money from its 750 billion euro recovery fund on green energy, transport and investment in digitalisation.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sally weakens to tropical depression, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast on Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coa...

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore on top

Four Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru -- witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that was topped by Singapore. The Institute for Management Development IMD, in collabo...

Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Pune Maharashtra India, September 17 ANIPRNewswire Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer CDO. In her new role, she will oversee the companys overall growth, and pl...

Plank You Modi - A unique birthday greeting from Fitness Professionals Association

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the global pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, health has assumed primacy in 2020. A group of fitness professionals led by BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini chose to initiate a unique ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020