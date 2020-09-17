L&T's construction arm secures order from Coal India-backed Northern Coalfields
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Thursday its construction arm has secured an order from the Northern Coalfields which is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL). The order was bagged through metallurgical and material handling business of L&T Construction.
It involves coal processing and load-out package to be installed at the Dudhichua mines in Uttar Pradesh. CIL envisions production to touch one billion tonnes by 2023-24 to meet the country's demand for coal. "The scope of work involves engineering, procurement and construction for double stream coal sizing and transportation system covering a semi-mobile sizing system, high capacity speciality conveyors and an automated loading system, said L&T.
Besides, the construction arm also secured new and add-on orders from its existing customers. L&T said the business continues to build customer confidence and maintain a leadership position in the space it operates.
