829 staff of Air India group have tested positive for COVID-19 till Sept 10: Puri

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended since March 23 in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As on September 10, 2020, the total number of Air India group staff including pilots and cabin crews found affected with coronavirus during operations are 829," Puri stated in Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:09 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Air India group's 829 employees, which include pilots and cabin crew members, have tested positive for COVID-19 during flight operations till September 10, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. "All affected pilots and cabin crew have since recovered," Puri stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Between May 6 and August 31, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated a total of 2,292 special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended since March 23 in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As on September 10, 2020, the total number of Air India group staff including pilots and cabin crews found affected with coronavirus during operations are 829," Puri stated in Lok Sabha.

