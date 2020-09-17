Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook says it will no longer show health groups in recommendations

In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter laid out how it assesses groups and content for coordinated harmful activity, saying it must find evidence that individuals associated with a group or campaign are engaged in some kind of coordination that may harm others. The company said this coordination could be technical - for example, an individual operating multiple accounts to tweet the same message - or social, such as using a messaging app to organize many people to tweet at the same time.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:38 IST
Facebook says it will no longer show health groups in recommendations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc will no longer show health groups in its recommendations, the social media giant announced on Thursday, saying it was crucial that people get health information from "authoritative sources." Over the last year, the company took down more than 1 million groups that violated Facebook's policies on misinformation and harmful content, it said in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2020/09/keeping-facebook-groups-safe.

Misleading health content has racked up an estimated 3.8 billion views on Facebook over the past year, peaking during the coronavirus pandemic, advocacy group Avaaz said in a report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-facebook/on-facebook-health-misinformation-superspreaders-rack-up-billions-of-views-report-idUSKCN25F1M4 last month. Facebook, under pressure to curb such misinformation on its platform, has made amplifying credible health information a key element of its response. It also removes certain false claims about COVID-19 that it determines could cause imminent harm.

The world's largest social network also said it would bar administrators and moderators of groups that have been taken down for policy violations from creating any new groups for a period of time. Facebook said in the blog post that it also now limits the spread of groups tied to violence by removing them from its recommendations and searches, and soon, by reducing their content in its news feed. Last month, it removed nearly 800 QAnon conspiracy groups for posts celebrating violence, showing intent to use weapons, or attracting followers with patterns of violent behavior.

Twitter also said in a tweet on Thursday that the platform had reduced impressions on QAnon-related tweets by more than 50% through its "work to deamplify content and accounts" associated with the conspiracy theory. In July, the social media company said it would stop recommending QAnon content and accounts in a crackdown it expected would affect about 150,000 accounts. In a blog post on Thursday, Twitter laid out how it assesses groups and content for coordinated harmful activity, saying it must find evidence that individuals associated with a group or campaign are engaged in some kind of coordination that may harm others.

The company said this coordination could be technical - for example, an individual operating multiple accounts to tweet the same message - or social, such as using a messaging app to organize many people to tweet at the same time. Twitter said it prohibits all forms of technical coordination, but for social coordination to break its rules, there must be evidence of physical or psychological harm, or 'informational' harm caused by false or misleading content.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Navalny ally says Russian investigation would show Putin responsible for poisoning

An ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that a proper Russian investigation would show that President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin and the security services were responsible for poisoning the politician. The comments were m...

Tennis-ATP, WTA cancel Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to COVID-19

The mens ATP Tour and womens WTA Tour on Thursday announced the cancellation of this years Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate in the Russian capital. The ATP 250 tournament was scheduled to run from Oct. 19-25, ...

COVID-19: Health Secretary highlights govt's efforts to protect health workers, patients

On the occasion of World Patient Safety Day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the Central governments efforts to protect health workers and patients in times of COVID-19. A webinar was organized by the Health Ministry and t...

Central, Delhi govt agencies to identify locations for EV charging stations in next 2 weeks

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said. This decision was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020