Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high

"They had an incredible last week of August, and I think this is a rational profit-taking scenario at the moment." Last week, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted a second straight week of declines as investors sold tech-related names that had powered the S&P 500 to record highs in a dramatic rally from the March lows.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 02:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as technology-related shares slid for a second day and as government data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Amazon.com Inc dropped 2.3% and Apple Inc fell 1.6%, making them the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Last week, the Nasdaq's losses put the index down 10% from its closing record, confirming a correction began on Sept. 2.

From the March market lows, "this has been an amazing recovery represented by a few good tech names," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "They had an incredible last week of August, and I think this is a rational profit-taking scenario at the moment."

Last week, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted a second straight week of declines as investors sold tech-related names that had powered the S&P 500 to record highs in a dramatic rally from the March lows. Dollarhide said he expects tech-related names to bounce back before the end of the year.

The heavily weighted S&P 500 technology index was down 0.8% on the day, hitting the benchmark index the hardest. The S&P 500 real estate sector and financials also sold off sharply. Real estate was down 2.2% and financials fell 1%. Adding to concerns about a stalling recovery, the Labor Department's report showed that while fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, the number remained perched at extremely high levels.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period to lift the world's biggest economy out of a pandemic-induced recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 130.4 points, or 0.47%, to 27,901.98, the S&P 500 lost 28.48 points, or 0.84%, to 3,357.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.19 points, or 1.27%, to 10,910.28.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid out a menu of factors - including wage growth, workforce participation and disparities in minority joblessness relative to whites - that must be satisfied before the Fed would view the economy at maximum employment, and even consider raising interest rates. "Investors love when the Fed lowers rates, because they feel that's good for market," Dollarhide said. "But if the Fed says we need to keep rates low for longer, then people start worrying about the economy itself."

General Electric Co rose 4.4% a day after Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said the company's free cash flow would turn positive in the second half. Ford Motor Co gained 3.7% as it said it had begun production of the new generation F-150 pickup truck at its Michigan facility.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.36-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 18 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.70 billion shares, compared with the 9.47 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...

Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

Somalias President sd has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president. The pre...

Seventeen OSCE nations appoint team to probe Belarus election

Seventeen members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE have appointed an independent team of experts to investigate alleged rights violations in Belarus August presidential election, Denmark said on Thursday.Basic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020