Two Turkish troops killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry
Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded after Kurdish militants fired rockets at a military base in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:46 IST
Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded after Kurdish militants fired rockets at a military base in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday. Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based. In June, Ankara launched a new ground offensive, dubbed Operation Claw-Tiger, that saw Turkish troops advance deeper into Iraq.
The ministry said "harassment fire" by rocket launchers on Thursday killed the two troops at one of Turkey's bases in neighbouring Iraq. The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict focused in southeast Turkey.
In a separate statement, the Interior Ministry said 71 PKK militants had been killed since July 13 as part of a series of operations within Turkey, dubbed the "Lightning Operations", and added 38 collaborators had also been captured.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Turkey
- Kurdish
- Kurdistan Workers Party
- United States
- Ankara
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
World News Roundup: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial; United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq and more
Turkish court sentences pro-Kurdish MP to jail on terrorism charges