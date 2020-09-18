Welcome the spirit of auspiciousness and festivity with Taneira's Festive 2020-21 Collection, TASVI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a series of festivities around the corner, Taneira presents Tasvi, an exquisite collection of sarees inspired by the cultural and design elements of the three Goddesses - Durga, Laxmi, and Saraswati. Boasting of a diverse range of pure and handcrafted silks from Chanderi, Maheshwari to Banaras, and Kanchipuram, the collection brings alive the spirit of auspiciousness and festivity with vibrant tones, rich embroidery, intricately carved motifs, and traditional craft techniques of the age-old weaves.

Tasvi features beautiful ensembles highlighting unique characteristics inspired by each of the Goddesses. A part of the collection is designed in darker hues with motifs like hibiscus, trident, moon, stars, rudraksha, bel leaves, and lemon symbolizing the divine Shakti and fierceness of Goddess Durga. Representing wealth and prosperity, the range inspired by Goddess Lakshmi is designed in bright colourful tones and carved in rich motifs like the pink lotus, pomegranate, parrot, kalash, banana tree, elephant, coins, and kosa tree.

Inspired by Goddess Saraswati are the pastel tones with motifs of white lotus, pearls, swan, peacock, champa, veena, scripts, and kadamb tree symbolizing light, knowledge, and truth. "We are delighted to present Tasvi, a unique melange of attire, culture, art, and mythology. The designs in this festive collection have been reinterpreted to suit the contemporary styles of the modern Indian woman. The collection celebrates the sheer joy of coming together with loved ones, dressed in ethnic galore and welcoming auspicious times together. Ranging from the luxurious silks to the perfect translucence of silk cotton, we are sure this collection will be well received by the graceful Indian women," said Raghuvar Seth, Head of Marketing, Taneira about the collection.

The collection embraces a wide range of Sarees and unstitched & stitched Salwar Kameez with Dupattas. The collection is crafted in pure and natural fabrics like Silk Cotton, Soft Silks, Heavy Silks to complement different kinds of occasions. The highlight of the collection is the contrasting blouse designed with each saree to put together a complete festive ensemble and the Banarasi silks with broad woven border designs that adds exclusivity to the sarees.

The collection brings alive small and big celebrations with equal grace as one dons herself in these opulent artistries, and creates memories of her own. These timeless pieces from the Tasvi collection like the silk cottons from Chanderi and Maheshwari that have the sheen of silk and comfort of cotton make for memorable gifts for loved ones.

The collection starts at a price of Rs 5,000 for silk cotton sarees and goes up to Rs 35,000 for the heavier silks. The stitched & unstitched salwar kameez ensembles range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 16,000. Head over to Taneira's stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Pune to revel in this newly launched festive collection.

