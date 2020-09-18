Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top brands' value declines 6% in 2020; next year likely to be tough: WPP

It will not be easier for the brands till the economy comes back to "some growth" and India, currently reporting the highest number of new infections among major economies, gets some hold over the spread of the virus, she said. Indian brand valuations have not been at par with the world, the agency said, pointing that the value of the top 100 global brands has increased by 5.8 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:48 IST
Top brands' value declines 6% in 2020; next year likely to be tough: WPP

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the value of top 75 Indian bands declining by 6 per cent to USD 216 billion in 2020, and entities are staring at a bleak future, according to the world's biggest advertiser WPP. It will not be easier till the economy – which is expected to contract by up to 10 per cent in FY2021 – returns back to growth mode, Preeti Reddy, South Asia chief executive for group company Kantar's insights division, told reporters.

"2021 will also be a tough year for brands. Things will not improve much and we will have a period of stagnancy even if it is not de-growth," she said. It will not be easier for the brands till the economy comes back to "some growth" and India, currently reporting the highest number of new infections among major economies, gets some hold over the spread of the virus, she said.

Indian brand valuations have not been at par with the world, the agency said, pointing that the value of the top 100 global brands has increased by 5.8 per cent. Pointing out exceptions, like the brands in telecom and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) which have grown despite the pandemic, she said companies will have to continue to invest in brands to increase their valuations.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank retained the most valued Indian brand tag in 2020 as well, despite an 11 per cent drop in value to USD 20.26 billion and was followed by the IPO-bound life insurance behemoth LIC at USD 18.29 billion (down 9 per cent), as per the Brandz Top 75 most valuable brands list. Fourth placed Airtel (36 per cent gain to USD 13.94 billion), seventh placed Jio (up 26 per cent to USD 6.87 billion), eighth placed Flipkart (40 per cent to USD 6.5 billion) and ninth-placed Paytm with 50 per cent appreciation to USD 6.27 billion were the highest gainers among the top ten.

The country's largest lender SBI saw a 36 per cent erosion of the brand value to USD 5.38 billion during the year, it said. Reliance Retail, which gained 102 per cent in value to USD 2.3 billion and was ranked 25th, was the fastest riser this year, as per the list. A slowdown in the value of companies in the banking and automotive sectors hit the overall top brands list, it said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Man wanted in hit-and-run case arrested after 12 years in J-K

A man wanted in a hit-and-run case for 12 years was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, police said. Based on specific information, a police team conducted a raid in Chhajla village in tehsil Mankote and arrested accus...

SP delegation calls on UP Guv, accuses govt pursuing vendetta politics

A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention to check the alleged harassment of opposition leaders by the BJP-led state government due to political vendetta. It also brought t...

'Festive season to push auto sales but disproportionate billings may lead to stress for dealers'

Although festive season demand may provide some temporary relief to the auto industry in the next two-three months, the continued disproportionate wholesale billings by original equipment manufacturers could lead to increased stress for dea...

Study group for women stuck in 'debt labyrinth': Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has formed a study group to suggest ways to help women stuck in a debt labyrinth of micro finance companies in rural areas and resolve their economic issues, Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Friday. The state-level ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020