Left Menu
Development News Edition

QSR chain Jumboking aims to open 250 outlets over next 5 years: Founder

Homegrown quick service restaurant (QSR)chain Jumboking is looking at opening 250 outlets in the next five years as it expands its footprints across the country, its founder Dheeraj Gupta has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:20 IST
QSR chain Jumboking aims to open 250 outlets over next 5 years: Founder

Homegrown quick service restaurant (QSR)chain Jumboking is looking at opening 250 outlets in the next five years as it expands its footprints across the country, its founder Dheeraj Gupta has said. "We plan to add 50 stores a year, every year for the next 5 years... We plan to open 250 outlets over the next 5 years. We will be opening up new markets outside of Mumbai for the same. In terms of brand positioning, we are now the chain selling the 'the widest range of vegetarian burgers' and this will enable our expansion plan," Gupta told PTI.

Each store opening requires an investment of Rs 30 lakh, he said, adding that "the annual capex plan towards stores will be Rs 15 crore". Jumboking at present operates 108 outlets spread across Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Lucknow.

The company, which does not disclose its revenue, said the restaurant business has been severely hit this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "However, our extensive investments in previous years in creating the right partnerships to outsource the back-end operations have ensured that we will bounce back strong. This year has been more about survival, however we are very optimistic that we will see a V-shaped recovery," Gupta said.

A V-shaped recovery is a quick and sustained recovery in measures of economic performance after a sharp decline. When asked if Jumboking is looking at raising funds to support its expansion plans, Gupta said: "We are looking to reach a critical size of 150 to 200 stores first. We are well on track, as for us Mumbai, Pune and ROM (Rest of Maharashtra) is a large market of over 300 stores, we can expand to this number from internal accruals alone." "However, if the opportunity arises and we find a like minded investor we will raise funds to support a national rollout in 2022," he said.

Gupta is also looking to invest in a few promising business models in the restaurant business that have achieved at least Rs 10 crore in turnover. "We are speaking with some entrepreneurs who wish to join us to learn from our experience. The idea here is to shorten their curve of reaching 100 stores. Typically that number is the inflection point for rapid growth for most entrepreneurs," he said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition moves amendment to send two agricultural sector reform Bills to Select Committee of RS

Three Opposition leaders--CPIMs KK Ragesh, TMCs Derek OBrien and DMKs T Siva-- moved an amendment to send the two agricultural Bills to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. This came after Union Minister of Agriculture and Far...

Agri bills introduced in Rajya Sabha; Tomar said MSP will continue

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said minimum price or MSP based procurement of agriculture crops from farmers will continue and is not related to the farm bills that seek to give cultivators freedom to market their produ...

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Ig Nobel science award An alligator on helium sounds like ...If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons This pro...

Hyderabad airport gets ACI health accreditation for safe travel

The GMR Group-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has been granted theAirport Health Accreditation AHA by ACI, a worldwide association for the air transport industry, for the safety measures being takenat the aerodrome, the operator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020