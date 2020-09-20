Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi customs helps woman get belongings of her brother who died in US

The move came after the deceased's sister Shubhra Goyal took to Twitter to seek help in getting her brother's belongings, sent to India by the US authorities through a private courier. "Our family is not in a position to pay customs duty now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:46 IST
Delhi customs helps woman get belongings of her brother who died in US

In a humanitarian gesture, the customs authorities helped a woman get personal belongings of her brother, who died in the US recently, by waiving duty on the parcel. The move came after the deceased's sister Shubhra Goyal took to Twitter to seek help in getting her brother's belongings, sent to India by the US authorities through a private courier.

"Our family is not in a position to pay customs duty now. Hence you are requested to kindly get the customs duty waived on his (her brother) last memories and help the family in this difficult times. Our family will be lifelong indebted to you,” she had tweeted on Saturday in Hindi, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her tweets, carrying other relevant details, were shared on the internet.

A senior Delhi customs official on Sunday said that the goods were lying with the courier company at the New Courier Terminal here and they were not presented to the customs for clearance. "Any import consignment coming through courier comes to Indian customs for clearance when the courier company files a courier bill of entry (BoE). Indian customs do not even have a knowledge of a shipment till the BoE is filed,” he said.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Delhi Customs said the shipment has been cleared with "NIL customs duty". "We extend our sincere condolences to the family & may the almighty give them strength to bear the loss of a loved one. In this case @FedExIndia had not filed the BoE, which was filed at the behest of Indian Customs & shipment has been cleared with NIL customs duty & demurrage,” it tweeted.

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also tweeted that immediate action to expedite her request was undertaken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Delhi Customs. “Dear @ShubhrangiG My sincere condolences on your loss, taking note of the urgency of your request, immediate action to expedite this was undertaken by @cbic_india @Delhicustoms,” Thakur tweeted on Sunday. When contacted, Shubhra's mother Nisha Goyal expressed appreciation and gratitude towards the customs authorities. "I am really thankful to the customs authorities. We could not have afford customs duty being demanded from us for getting the shipment. They have done a big humanitarian help to the family in this hour of grief,” she told PTI from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar.

Nisha, who works in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), said she has got a call from the Assistant Commissioner of Customs informing her that the shipment has been released and it should reach her soon. “I feel really relaxed. Those items in the shipment are all I have as my son's last memory,” she said.

Arpit Goyal died in Buffalo city in the United States of America on August 26. He had gone to the US early this year to study Master in Computer Science, according to Shubhra’s tweet. Arpit’s mortal remains were received by the family in India on September 5.

Even his belongings including laptop and certain important documents were also sent by the US authorities, which reached Delhi on September 18, 2020, her tweets said. However, the shipment sent via private courier company was pending for clearance as the firm had not filed the BoE, the customs official added.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrains interior ministry.Bahrain, host to ...

India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander talks to address border tensions

India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks tomorrow at the Chinese side of the ChushulMoldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff there, sources informed on Su...

Athletics-Triathlete Mentrida grateful for praise after selfless act

A Spanish triathlete has played down the significance of his sporting gesture in last weeks Santander Triathlon after he surrendered third place by slowing down to allow a fellow competitor who had taken a wrong turn to overtake him. Diego ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020