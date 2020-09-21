Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visa and IFundWomen Bring Global Grant Program to India to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Visa extends global partnership with IFundWomen, the go-to marketplace for women-owned businesses, to India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments technology, today announced the launch of a grant program in India to support women entrepreneurs with its global partner, IFundWomen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:26 IST
Visa and IFundWomen Bring Global Grant Program to India to Support Women Entrepreneurs

Visa extends global partnership with IFundWomen, the go-to marketplace for women-owned businesses, to India Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments technology, today announced the launch of a grant program in India to support women entrepreneurs with its global partner, IFundWomen. As an extension of two successful programs launched in the U.S. this year, women entrepreneurs in India will now receive funding from Visa to grow and expand their business. IFundWomen, the go-to marketplace for women-owned businesses and all the people who want to support them with access to capital, coaching and connections. Visa’s partnership with IFundWomen is specifically designed to help women entrepreneurs secure the funding they need through a series of grants. T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, “Women-owned businesses play an important role in commerce and employment generation. However, they constitute only around 14% of the total entrepreneur base in India[1]. We want to see this number increase but our interactions with women entrepreneurs show that access to capital to fund, run and grow their businesses remains a challenge. The Visa and IFundWomen grant program in India, the first outside of the U.S., aims to boost female entrepreneurship and empower budding businesswomen through our network, guidance, financial support and resources to help achieve their dreams. Visa is committed to championing women in all facets of life in the pursuit of economic growth, job creation and an inclusive society.” From today until October 20, Visa will be seeking applications from women entrepreneurs across all sectors. To participate, applicants need to submit details about their business and online presence, along with a short video about their business to www.ifundwomen.com/visa-india. Three winners will be selected from the shortlist and receive grants of Rs. 7,00,000 each and coaching from leaders within the Visa and IFundWomen network. Visa has partnered with FLO (the ladies’ wing of FICCI) and Instamojo as Digitization partner for the program in India.

In June, Visa committed to supporting 50 million small businesses globally to power recovery and enable them digitally. In August, through the first India edition of Visa Everywhere Initiative, it awarded three fintech startups with monetary awards and technological support from Visa to take their solutions to market. Now with the announcement of this grant program, Visa furthers its commitment to support small businesses, particularly those led by women entrepreneurs across India. [1]Women & Entrepreneurship In India 2019: Our New Study Uncovers What Women Need To Flourish About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Bosnian central defender Enes Sipović

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovi for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday. The towering 66 feet defender joins the former ISL champions on a free...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed.The gloom spread to early European tr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over suspension of members

Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their unruly behav...

Spain faces unusual problem: how to spend billions in crisis funds

After securing a generous portion of European Union recovery funds for the coronavirus crisis, Spain faces an unlikely problem -- how to make use of all the money, government sources told Reuters. This is not a crisis of dough money, it is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020