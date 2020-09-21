Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown worries knock European stocks lower, HSBC tumbles

(https://bit.ly/33Ocrpp) Europe's banking sector, already down about 40% this year, fell 2.2%. New coronavirus-led restrictions in Spain and other European countries and news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pondering a second lockdown in Britain sent Europe's travel and leisure index down 2.5%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:56 IST
Lockdown worries knock European stocks lower, HSBC tumbles
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks headed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hit by worries about a surge in coronavirus cases in the continent and a slide in HSBC and Standard Chartered following reports alleging the UK lenders of moving illicit funds.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.0% in early deals, with the Britain's banking-heavy FTSE 100 down 1.6%. Asia-focussed lender HSBC fell 3.2% to its lowest since March 2009 and Standard Chartered dropped 2.9% after BuzzFeed and other media reports said that they and other banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

Meanwhile, a report from China's state-run Global Times suggested that HSBC could be a possible candidate for inclusion in the country's 'unreliable entity list' that targets foreign firms which violate Chinese laws or commit "illegal acts". (https://bit.ly/33Ocrpp) Europe's banking sector, already down about 40% this year, fell 2.2%.

New coronavirus-led restrictions in Spain and other European countries and news that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pondering a second lockdown in Britain sent Europe's travel and leisure index down 2.5%. Europe's travel and leisure index declined 2.5% in response.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's Taj Mahal gets first visitors as coronavirus infections climb

India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months on Monday, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new coronavirus infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet. The white marble ...

No pension withheld, financial assistance to poor widows continue: Delhi govt tells HC

By Sushil Batra The Delhi government submitted before the Delhi High Court on Monday that payment has been remitted to over 2.55 lakh beneficiaries of Widow Pension up to the month of June under Delhi Pension to Women in Distress scheme.The...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI wo...

Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republics crude exports.Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020