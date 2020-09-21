Left Menu
Sodexo unlocks a new consumer experience with its deals platform for cardholders

Sodexo, the leader in digital employee benefits has launched its consumer deals platform called 'Sodexo Delights Premier' - a one-stop-shop with offers for every mood.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:19 IST
Sodexo logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sodexo, the leader in digital employee benefits has launched its consumer deals platform called 'Sodexo Delights Premier' - a one-stop-shop with offers for every mood. This platform is presented in association with BenefitHub, an easy-to-use, easy-to-save discount marketplace designed especially for employees of various organizations across India. Organizations are striving to extend support and deliver great experiences to employees as they continue to work from home.

On the other hand, employees are making most purchases online with contactless payments for their safety. Sodexo Delights Premier addresses this need, bringing a great platform that enables employees to shop online across brands, enjoy cashbacks and avail handpicked deals across 15 plus categories like fashion, beauty, electronics, online courses and many more. This platform comes with a simple onboarding process, where Sodexo Cardholders can verify their details via OTP to log on and get shopping! It is designed for smart spenders who like to save big on every purchase they make and ensures a great consumer experience. What's more, with Sodexo Delights Premier, users get access to best-in-class offers that are not available to them otherwise.

Sodexo has always focussed on offering great freedom of choice to consumers and this is yet another step in that direction. The platform has gone live in September 2020 and organizations of all sizes can consider this as a great value add to their overall employee value proposition, designed to boost the purchasing power of their employees. "Sodexo has clients across segments and like every other business in India, many of our users are Millennials who are smart spenders & savers. Sodexo Delights Premier is designed to cater to this generation with platform cashback to give an extra boost to their savings! We'd love our consumers to keep coming back for more deals to shop from their favourite brands. Our partnership with BenefitHub will help us deliver greater freedom of choice, making our consumers' shopping journey seamless & delightful," said Harish Sarma, VP Marketing at Sodexo BRS India.

"In an increasingly competitive business environment, finding ways to add additional and meaningful value to the user experience is key to improving user engagement and loyalty. We're delighted to be working with Sodexo, who has chosen BenefitHub to deliver a wide range of deals and discounts as part of their comprehensive offer to clients and consumers. Through the Sodexo Delights Premier platform, consumers will be able to improve their daily lives through the quality and variety of the deals they can now access," said Seif Saghri, CEO and Founder of BenefitHub. The Sodexo Group works towards improving the quality of daily life for employees, partners, and customers across the world. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a 100 per cent digital Employee Motivation and Benefits Services provider and partner to 11,000 plus companies across the public and private sectors.

Our Employee Benefit Solutions are customized to meet specific needs of organizations and help them develop their best-motivated workforce. Sodexo BRS India offers a range of employee benefit solutions. Our meal benefit offerings include the Meal Pass card and Cafeteria Pass card. The company's Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass Celebrations card for festivals & special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards card for ongoing rewards and recognition programs. In 2019, Sodexo launched the Sodexo Multi-Benefit Pass that helps organizations deliver multiple employee benefits on a single card and mobile app. Today, Sodexo reaches out to millions of consumers everyday across 1,700 plus cities pan-India.

Founded in 1999, BenefitHub is the largest global provider of cloud-based employee and member benefit portals. BenefitHub delivers the broadest range of employee and member benefits in the world, including its highly popular discount marketplace, as well as deployment, communication, payment and reporting tools that enable employers and member organizations to keep their employees and members highly engaged. Over 100 Fortune 500 companies and thousands of smaller clients provide BenefitHub to over 50 million employees and members globally.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

