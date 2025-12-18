Left Menu

Pope Leo Appoints Bishop Hicks to Lead New York's Catholic Church

Pope Leo has replaced Cardinal Timothy Dolan with Bishop Ronald Hicks as the leader of New York's Catholic Church, marking a significant shift in U.S. Catholic leadership. Hicks, noted for his connection to the Latino community, supports Pope Francis' reforms. The Archdiocese is dealing with a massive compensation fund for abuse survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:56 IST
Pope Leo Appoints Bishop Hicks to Lead New York's Catholic Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new leader of the Catholic Church in New York, replacing the prominent Cardinal Timothy Dolan. This decision marks a major shift in the Catholic leadership landscape across the United States.

Bishop Hicks, relatively unknown outside of Illinois, embodies Pope Francis' reformist vision. Known for his dedication to the Latino community, Hicks aligns closely with Pope Leo, sharing both geographic roots and experiences as missionaries in Latin America.

The Archdiocese of New York faces challenges, including raising over $300 million for settlements with abuse survivors. Hicks, a supporter of inclusive Church reforms, will bring a fresh perspective as he takes on his new role starting February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025