Pope Leo Appoints Bishop Hicks to Lead New York's Catholic Church

In a surprising move, Pope Leo has appointed Bishop Ronald Hicks as the new leader of the Catholic Church in New York, replacing the prominent Cardinal Timothy Dolan. This decision marks a major shift in the Catholic leadership landscape across the United States.

Bishop Hicks, relatively unknown outside of Illinois, embodies Pope Francis' reformist vision. Known for his dedication to the Latino community, Hicks aligns closely with Pope Leo, sharing both geographic roots and experiences as missionaries in Latin America.

The Archdiocese of New York faces challenges, including raising over $300 million for settlements with abuse survivors. Hicks, a supporter of inclusive Church reforms, will bring a fresh perspective as he takes on his new role starting February 6.

