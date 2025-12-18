Mass Opposition: Jagan Mohan Reddy Leads Signature Campaign Against Medical College Privatization
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted over one crore signatures opposing the privatization of medical colleges to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. He accused the government of orchestrating a scam and emphasized the campaign's scale. Reddy criticized the NDA coalition for compromising public health services.
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a significant political move, submitted over one crore signatures opposing the proposed privatization of medical colleges to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.
During the statewide campaign lasting from October 10 to December 10, Reddy accused the current government of perpetrating what he called the "biggest scam" in the country. He contended that privatizing medical colleges would unfairly channel public funds into private hands while eroding health services for the poor.
Reddy also criticized the NDA coalition, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for its mismanagement and alleged anti-people policies. The YSRCP leader emphasized the campaign's mass participation as a reflection of public dissatisfaction and promised to take the signatures to the courts to formally raise public grievances.
