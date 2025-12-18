Left Menu

Mass Opposition: Jagan Mohan Reddy Leads Signature Campaign Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted over one crore signatures opposing the privatization of medical colleges to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. He accused the government of orchestrating a scam and emphasized the campaign's scale. Reddy criticized the NDA coalition for compromising public health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:56 IST
Mass Opposition: Jagan Mohan Reddy Leads Signature Campaign Against Medical College Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a significant political move, submitted over one crore signatures opposing the proposed privatization of medical colleges to Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

During the statewide campaign lasting from October 10 to December 10, Reddy accused the current government of perpetrating what he called the "biggest scam" in the country. He contended that privatizing medical colleges would unfairly channel public funds into private hands while eroding health services for the poor.

Reddy also criticized the NDA coalition, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for its mismanagement and alleged anti-people policies. The YSRCP leader emphasized the campaign's mass participation as a reflection of public dissatisfaction and promised to take the signatures to the courts to formally raise public grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025